Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/14 04:00:00 pm
81.785 USD   +0.77%
Eastman Chemical : 2019, Feb 14 - Eastman Board Declares Dividend

0
02/14/2019 | 05:07pm EST

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb.14, 2019 - The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable April 5, 2019, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 22:06:16 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 368 M
EBIT 2019 1 685 M
Net income 2019 1 198 M
Debt 2019 5 275 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 9,43
P/E ratio 2020 8,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 11 366 M
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 91,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Espeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY11.26%11 366
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 040
AIR LIQUIDE-1.84%51 545
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD15.10%36 334
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES0.90%33 014
GIVAUDAN8.13%22 526
