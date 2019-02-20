Log in
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
My previous session
Eastman Chemical : 2019, Feb 20 - Eastman announces post-PV partnership with C.L.A.S.S. to support 'circular economy'

02/20/2019 | 09:39am EST

Maker of bio-based Naia™ to participate in global hub focused on smart fashion

KINGSPORT, Tenn., USA -- February 20, 2019 - Global specialty materials provider Eastman, the maker of sustainably-sourced Naia™ cellulosic yarn, announces a new partnership with Milan-based C.L.A.S.S. (Creativity Lifestyle and Sustainable Synergy) in the wake of Première Vision Paris (PV), the international apparel textile exposition, where Naia™ showcased over 100 new on-trend fabrics from over 20 partner mills. Eastman joins C.L.A.S.S. to support the fashion industry's shift toward the 'circular economy,' the economic model characterized as a collective awareness of social and environmental values throughout the fashion ecosystem.

'Responsible innovation means embracing new business models and encouraging businesses to take a broader approach at all phases of fashion creation to ensure that environmental responsibility is embedded throughout fashion development and production, said C.L.A.S.S founder Giusy Betoni.

With Naia™, Eastman integrates sustainability and fashion in a way that supports the circular economy by providing designers with a viable eco-conscious choice of material. Made from bio-based wood pulp, Naia™ is a best-in-class example of responsible innovation, because it is sustainably sourced and has inherent luster and a silky hand that create comfortable, luxurious fabrics.

Naia™ is made with wood sourced from sustainably managed pine and eucalyptus plantations and forests and has recently been certified as biodegradable in freshwater, having received the OK biodegradable WATER conformity mark from TÜV AUSTRIA. In developing Naia™, Eastman takes into account the entire lifecycle, from responsible sourcing to end-of-life disposal.

The yarn is produced in a closed-loop production process where safe solvents and water are recycled and reused, ensuring a low tree-to-yarn carbon and water footprint. Listed on the Higg Materials Sustainability Index, Naia™ has a smaller environmental impact than fibers such as generic modal, triacetate and viscose.

'C.L.A.S.S. empowers global partners to take steps toward a circular economy, said Priya Kalsi, Eastman segment market manager of Textiles. 'For Eastman, that means providing access to sustainable fabrics featuring Naia™ for designers and fashion students to foster their creativity.'

Eastman demonstrated its dedication to sustainability at Première Vision by showcasing the sustainable production process of Naia™ from responsibly sourced wood to end of life. Eastman used FSC certified wood in the construction of the booth and upcycled Naia™ fabric swatches into small bags as giveaways.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA, and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit eastman.com.

Editorial Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR
The Tombras Group
+1 (865) 599.9968
lmansfield@tombras.com

Eastman Contact:

Guy Van Den Bossche
guyvandenbossche@eastman.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:38:14 UTC
