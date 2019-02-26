Log in
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
My previous session
News 
News

Eastman Chemical : 2019, Feb 26 - Eastman Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the Sixth Time

02/26/2019 | 11:03am EST

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2019 - Eastman (NYSE:EMN) is proud to be recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the sixth consecutive year. The prestigious honor underscores Eastman's commitment to leading with the highest ethical business standards and focusing its efforts to a foster a zero-incident mindset, including zero incidents of unethical behavior.

'We see it as our purpose and responsibility at Eastman to enhance the quality of life in a material way through our innovative technologies, products and people,' said Eastman Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Mark Costa. 'We can only be successful in fulfilling that purpose by building trust and confidence with all of our stakeholders, from employees and communities to customers and investors. This award is a testament to our team members and their commitment to operate and conduct business with the highest standards of ethics and integrity.'

Eastman has policies and initiatives in place that allow its team members to cultivate a culture of integrity and ethical standards. The company's Office of Global Business Conduct, led by Eastman's chief legal and sustainability officer, establishes the Code of Business Conduct, which outlines the laws, principles and guidelines all employees follow regarding honesty, integrity and responsible corporate behavior. Regular training on the Code of Business Conduct is required for all employees. Additionally, the Business Conduct Helpline is a confidential, 24-hour-a-day phone service staffed by communications specialists employed by an independent, globally recognized service provider.

'Eastman's commitment to ethical business practices and a zero-incident mindset aligns closely to the company's focus on continual improvement within the environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework,' said Karen Guske, Director of Public Policy and Global Business Conduct. 'We recognize the correlation between ESG performance and a company's financial performance. We're not only focused on strong governance policies and practices, but on reducing our environmental footprint and collaborating across the value chain to drive social innovation.'

'The world is changing. As an innovation-driven materials company, Eastman sees its role in the value chain to deliver innovative solutions that address the complex challenges facing the world,' said David A. Golden, Eastman's Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer, and Corporate Secretary. 'Through an ESG lens, we are continuously assessing challenges and opportunities to drive our strategy, establish goals, and make a positive impact on society.'

The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Eastman
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contacts

Eastman Media Contact
Amanda Allman
+1 (423) 229-1025
aallman@eastman.com

Ethisphere Media Contact
Clea Nabozny
+1 (480) 397-2658
clea.nabozny@ethisphere.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 16:02:04 UTC
