Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eastman Chemical : 2019, Jul 29 - Eastman Announces Retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Golden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 29, 2019 - Eastman Chemical Company today announced that David A. Golden, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer and Corporate Secretary, has elected to retire after 25 years of service to pursue other opportunities. Clark L. Jordan, currently Eastman's Vice President, Global Trade & Compliance and Assistant General Counsel, will become interim Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary effective Aug. 1, 2019.

'It has been my privilege to work with such talented and committed individuals over these past 25 years. I am excited about this new chapter but am deeply grateful for my incredible career at Eastman and most importantly, the lasting relationships I have made,' said Golden. 'I have great confidence in the company's future and in handing over the reins to someone as experienced as Clark.'

'On behalf of the Executive Team, I want to thank David for his significant contributions to Eastman,' said Eastman Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Mark J. Costa. 'During his phenomenal career, David has been instrumental in strengthening the capabilities of his organization while driving a passion for sustainability throughout the company. We are grateful for his service and wish him much success in all of his future endeavors.'

Mr. Jordan has served in his current position since 2015 and brings extensive experience in legal, product stewardship, regulatory affairs, trade and compliance to Eastman's Executive Team. Jordan was an Eastman in-house attorney from 1995 to 1997, in private practice from 1997 to 2007, and served as Deputy General Counsel and Compliance Officer, North America of Clariant Corporation from 2007 until 2011 when he rejoined Eastman.

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Contacts:
Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington
423-224-0498/ tracy@eastman.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 18:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
02:15pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Jul 29 - Eastman Announces Retirement of Chief Legal Of..
PU
07/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
07/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 839.6 kb
PU
07/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Exhibit 99.01 q2 2019 earnings release
PU
07/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Jul 25 - Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financia..
PU
07/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Jul 25 - ACC Recognizes Eastman for Exceptional Energy ..
PU
07/08EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Jul 08 - Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Financia..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 545 M
EBIT 2019 1 500 M
Net income 2019 1 015 M
Debt 2019 5 657 M
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 10 638 M
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,24  $
Last Close Price 77,65  $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Espeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY6.21%10 638
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%88 795
AIR LIQUIDE14.29%58 648
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%58 648
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD33.56%42 077
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.62%28 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group