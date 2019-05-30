Log in
Eastman Chemical : 2019, May 30 - Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

0
05/30/2019 | 10:39am EDT
Industrials & Materials Summit

Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit in Chicago on June 6, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. CT.

Live Webcast

Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com.

Replay

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs & Corporate Communications
212-835-1620/ griddle@eastman.com

Media Contact:

Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498/ tracy@eastman.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:38:05 UTC
