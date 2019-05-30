Eastman Chemical : 2019, May 30 - Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

|
Industrials & Materials Summit
Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit in Chicago on June 6, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. CT.
Live Webcast
Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com.
Replay
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs & Corporate Communications
212-835-1620/ griddle@eastman.com
Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498/ tracy@eastman.com
