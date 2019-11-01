Log in
Eastman Chemical : 2019, Nov 01 - Eastman increases ACIDS prices on Dec. 01, 2019

11/01/2019 | 10:38am EDT

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2019 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Dec. 01, or as contracts allow.

EASTMAN™ ISOPHTHALIC ACID : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.030/LB ($USD 0.070/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation- driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 14:37:05 UTC
