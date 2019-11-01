Eastman Chemical : 2019, Nov 01 - Eastman increases ACIDS prices on Dec. 01, 2019

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2019 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Dec. 01, or as contracts allow.

EASTMAN™ ISOPHTHALIC ACID : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.030/LB ($USD 0.070/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation- driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.