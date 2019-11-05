Eastman Chemical : 2019, Nov 05 - Eastman Regalite™ UltraPure hydrocarbon resin nominated for innovation award

Winner will be announced during Hygienix™ 2019 on Nov. 14.

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2019 - Regalite UltraPure from Eastman, a new class of clean tackifying hydrocarbon resins, is one of three game-changing products nominated for the 2019 Hygienix Innovation Award, which will be presented during the hygiene and personal care industry conference Nov. 11¬¬-14 in Houston.

The Regalite UltraPure resin family addresses consumer concerns associated with odor, volatile organic compounds and trace chemicals in the hygiene industry.

'We're proud to be nominated for this award,' said Ramya Ramaswamy, Eastman's global marketing manager for hygiene and packaging. 'The need to create products that meet higher consumer expectations without sacrificing performance is a challenge for adhesive formulators. Regalite UltraPure can help them achieve these goals.' Hygienix™ 2019 is devoted to the latest in sustainable technologies, emerging markets, converting challenges, product and technical innovations, and market trends. It is organized by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Houston. The three finalists were nominated for using nonwovens and engineered materials in a creative, novel and technically sophisticated way. They were selected from more than 20 contenders by INDA's Technical Advisory Board of technical professionals from member companies.

The other finalists are SMS Bico Fabric from Fitesa, a PE/PP spunbond and PE melt-blown nonwoven, and The FEUR System by Vemarei, an incontinence protection system.

Ramaswamy will give a presentation on UltraPure to more than 500 industry professionals on Nov. 12. Following a conference participant vote, the winner will be announced Nov. 14.

For more information on the conference, visit www.hygienix.org.

For more information on Regalite UltraPure, visit www.eastman.com.

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

