Eastman Chemical : 2019, Sep 06 - Redress Design Award 2019 Grand Final Fashion Show features sustainable fabrics from Eastman Naia

Gold Sponsor Naia™ to showcase award-winning designs at Première Vision

KINGSPORT, Tenn., USA - Sept. 6, 2019 - Sustainably sourced Eastman Naia™cellulosic yarn featured prominently in the Grand Final Fashion Show of the 2019 Redress Design Awardin Hong Kong on Thursday. Naia™ from Eastman, the Gold Sponsor of the world's largest sustainable fashion design competition, was showcased in 10 innovative collections of waste-reducing designs. The competition finalists were challenged to incorporate Naia™ fabric remnants into their collection pieces. The Grand Final Fashion Show reached a global audience of industry professionals, media and VIPs at CENTRESTAGE and was livestreamed internationally.

'These stunning collections demonstrate Naia™yarn's texture, versatility and luxurious appearance,' said Ruth Farrell, Eastman global marketing director of textiles. 'By sponsoring the Redress Design Award, Eastman's goal is to help educate the fashion and design community about the importance of sustainable yarns. We want to raise awareness of the Naia™ brand and support emerging designers on their journey toward building eco-friendly fashion brands of the future.'

To that end, Naia™ is made from fully traceable and sustainably sourced wood pulp in a safe, closed-loop process where solvents are recycled into the system for reuse. In addition, Naia™ has an optimized, low-impact manufacturing process with a low tree-to-yarn carbon and water footprint. With a third-party reviewed life cycle assessment compliant with ISO14044, Naia™ is listed on the Higg Materials Sustainability Index. Eastman holds FSC® and PEFC™ Chain of Custody certifications. Naia™ is also certified as biodegradable in freshwater and soil environments and is compostable in industrial settings, having received the 'OK biodegradable' and 'OK compost' conformity marks from TÜV AUSTRIA.

'Sustainability savvy in fashion must extend from fiber to fashionista,' said Christina Dean, Redress founder and board chair. 'There is an innovation race to find more environmentally sound materials for fashion.'

Due to its inherent softness and luster that blend well with other eco-friendly yarns, Naia™ can be the starting point in the sustainability journey of virtually any fabric or garment. With Naia™, Eastman offers a viable eco-conscious choice of materials for sustainable fashion.

The 10 Redress Design Award finalists were selected from hundreds of applicants by an international panel of judges, including Farrell. The designers represent eight different countries as well as Hong Kong. First-prize winner Maddie Williams will join JNBY Group to design a sustainable collection for retail. Runner-up Carina Roca Portella will mentor with Orsola de Castro, founder and creative director of Fashion Revolution.

Naia™ will showcase the Redress Award-winning garments at Booth 6C55 in the Première Vision Yarns Hall during Première Vision-Paris, the international fashion and textile exposition, Sept. 17-19.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA, and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About Redress

Redress is a pioneering Hong Kong based NGO working to reduce textile waste and promote environmental sustainability in the fashion industry. Through its dynamic programs, Redress works directly with designers, brands, manufacturers, industry professionals, educational organizations and consumers to promote innovative models and drive growth toward a new circular economy for fashion. For more information visit redress.com.hk.