Eastman Chemical Company

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Eastman Chemical : 2019, Sep 16 - Eastman experts to discuss increased efficiency in tire production

09/16/2019

Talks are scheduled at the International Elastomer Conference in Cleveland, Oct. 8-10.

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2019 - In today's challenging business environment, tire makers can't afford to be wasteful. That's why Fred Ignatz-Hoover, a technology fellow at Eastman, will stress energy savings and improved manufacturing efficiency during his talk at the International Elastomer Conference in Cleveland in October.

'Profitability isn't just about improving sales,' said Ignatz-Hoover, who has worked in the tire industry for 33 years. 'Every percentage of energy savings and improved production efficiency in the factory helps your bottom line.'

The conference will be held Oct. 8-10 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Ignatz-Hoover's talk is titled 'Compounding and Processing Rubber Compounds Containing Insoluble Sulfur: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.'

A big part of that compounding and processing history involves Eastman Crystex™ insoluble sulfur, the market leader that is currently in its 75th year. It aids in dispersion and allows for hotter and faster mixing in tire production.

According to Ignatz-Hoover, the latest breakthrough in the product line, Crystex Cure Pro, has shown a remarkable ability to increase productivity. 'At the tire factory level, tire-producing customers have seen Cure Pro improve mixing capacity from 25 to 30 percent,' Ignatz-Hoover said. 'Cure Pro is clearly the best insoluble sulfur in the world today.'

In addition to talking about the history and current issues in the tire industry, Ignatz-Hoover will briefly discuss his ongoing research on the next generation of insoluble sulfur. Eastman has four other presentations scheduled for IEC:

  • 1:30¬ to 2 p.m., Oct. 8, 'Rosin Additives to Improve Compound Performance of Truck Bus Radial Tires,' Yating Mao, Eastman senior application research scientist 
  • 2:30 to 3 p.m., Oct. 8, 'Replacing Materials of Concern in Steel Skim Formulation with Inorganic Bunte Salts,' Jeffery Lin, Eastman associate application research scientist 
  • 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., Oct. 9, 'Next-Generation Insoluble Sulfur: Setting a New Standard for Productivity,' Liang Gwee, market development manager 
  • 9:45 to 10:15 a.m., Oct. 9, 'Compounding and Processing Rubber Compounds Containing Insoluble Sulfur: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,' Fred Ignatz-Hoover, technology fellow 
  • 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., Oct. 10, 'A Novel Method for Vulcanization Research in Elastomeric Tire Formulations Using High Resolution X-ray Computer Tomography,' Dayakar Penumadu, University of Tennessee professor in collaboration with Eastman.

Eastman representatives will also be available at booth 1448.

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Media contact:

Maryellen Mantyla,
Eastman Chemical Company
Senior Marketing Communications Manager
423-229-4269, 423-367-6183(mobile)
mmantyla@eastman.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 17:06:09 UTC
