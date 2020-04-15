Log in
Eastman Chemical Company

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Eastman Chemical : 2020, Apr 15 - Eastman increases ALCOHOLS prices on May 01, 2020

04/15/2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Apr. 15, 2020 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products May 01, or as contracts allow.

EASTMAN™ N Propyl Alcohol, All Package Types : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.050/LB ($USD 0.110/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport,Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 13:45:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
