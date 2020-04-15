Eastman Chemical : 2020, Apr 15 - Eastman increases ALCOHOLS prices on May 01, 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Apr. 15, 2020 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products May 01, or as contracts allow.

EASTMAN™ N Propyl Alcohol, All Package Types : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.050/LB ($USD 0.110/KG) in North America and Latin America.

