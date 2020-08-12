Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastman Chemical : 2020, Aug 12 - Eastman increases GLYCOL ETHERS and GLYCOL ETHERS ESTERS prices on Sept. 01, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Sept. 01, or as contracts allow.

Eastman™ DE Solvent: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ EB Solvent: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DB Solvent: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ EB Acetate: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DB Acetate: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ EP Solvent: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ Ethylene Glycol: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 19:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
03:13pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Aug 12 - Eastman increases GLYCOL ETHERS and GLYCOL ETH..
PU
08/10Industrials Up On Stimulus Hopes, Shift In Momentum From Tech Sector -- Indus..
DJ
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher to Start the Week
DJ
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P rise; value outperforms
RE
08/10Dow, S&P 500 up; tech-related shares underperform value
RE
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week
DJ
08/10U.S. loan to Kodak will not proceed unless allegations cleared -White House
RE
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 ends up slightly, tech-related shares under..
RE
08/10Wall St mixed with stimulus in focus; Dow hits over 5-month high
RE
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 265 M - -
Net income 2020 632 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 3,48%
Capitalization 10 172 M 10 172 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,53 $
Last Close Price 75,18 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
David Wayne Raisbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-5.15%10 172
AIR LIQUIDE11.17%77 868
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.39%70 318
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.72%30 154
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-24.80%23 719
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.18.53%19 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group