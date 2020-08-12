Eastman Chemical : 2020, Aug 12 - Eastman increases GLYCOL ETHERS and GLYCOL ETHERS ESTERS prices on Sept. 01, 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Sept. 01, or as contracts allow.

Eastman™ DE Solvent: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ EB Solvent: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DB Solvent: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ EB Acetate: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DB Acetate: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ EP Solvent: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ Ethylene Glycol: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.02/LB ($USD 0.04/KG) in North America and Latin America.