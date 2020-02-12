Eastman Chemical : 2020, Feb 12 - Eastman Board Declares Dividend

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb.12, 2020 - The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the company's common stock.
The dividend is payable April 3, 2020, to stockholders of record as of March 16, 2020.
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
Contacts:
Media:Tracy Kilgore Addington
423-224-0498/ tracy@eastman.com
Investors: Greg Riddle
212-835-1620/ griddle@eastman.com
