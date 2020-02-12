Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eastman Chemical : 2020, Feb 12 - Eastman Board Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:56pm EST

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb.12, 2020 - The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable April 3, 2020, to stockholders of record as of March 16, 2020.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Contacts:

Media:Tracy Kilgore Addington
423-224-0498/ tracy@eastman.com

Investors: Greg Riddle
212-835-1620/ griddle@eastman.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 00:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
07:56pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Feb 12 - Eastman Board Declares Dividend
PU
04:45pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Board Declares Dividend
AQ
10:01aMark Costa to Address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
GL
02/07EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten ..
PU
02/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Feb 06 - Eastman Board Elects New Director
PU
02/06Eastman Board Elects New Director
GL
02/04EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Feb 04 - Eastman Naia™ cellulosic staple fiber de..
PU
02/03EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Shelley Porter to discuss company's chemical recycling innova..
AQ
01/30EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 210 M
EBIT 2020 1 403 M
Net income 2020 999 M
Debt 2020 5 165 M
Yield 2020 3,60%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 10 291 M
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 83,31  $
Last Close Price 75,68  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Espeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-7.73%10 103
AIR LIQUIDE9.27%71 000
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%66 793
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-11.12%28 002
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.98%22 538
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group