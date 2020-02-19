Log in
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Eastman Chemical : 2020, Feb 19 - Eastman recognized as a Best Employer for Diversity for 2020

02/19/2020 | 07:47pm EST

Company one of 500 included on Forbes' annual list

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 - Eastman has been recognized as part of Forbes' annual list of Best Employers for Diversity for 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

'A diverse and inclusive environment is exceptionally important for how Eastman will continue to innovate and deliver on our strategy,' said Mark Costa, Eastman's Board Chair and CEO. 'Eastman is a 100-year-old company and we'll be here for another hundred years by continuing to focus on growing a powerfully diverse workforce with increasingly diverse talents, perspectives and experiences that bring the best ideas to the table. We're exceptionally proud to be recognized by Forbes and Statista Inc., as a Best Employer for Diversity for 2020.'

Out of the tens of thousands of qualified organizations in the United States, 500 companies earned this distinction, and Eastman is one of them.

The study was an anonymous online survey taken by more than 60,000 employees working for firms or institutions that employ 1,000 or more people. The following parameters were considered in the study: age, gender equality, ethnicity, physical ability, LBGTQA+ and general diversity. Additionally, an index of objective and publicly available diversity KPIs were considered.

The full awards list is available on the Forbes website (www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity)

About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


Media contact:

Betty Payne
423-229-4965
bpayne@eastman.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 00:46:00 UTC
