Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eastman Chemical : 2020, Feb 28 - Eastman increases alcohol prices on Mar. 15, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 12:52pm EST

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2020 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Mar. 15, or as contracts allow.

Eastman™ 2-ETHYLHEXANOL(2EH), All Packages and Grades: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.050/LB ($USD 0.110/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ 2EH ACID, All Packages and Grades: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.050/LB ($USD 0.110/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport,Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 17:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
12:52pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Feb 28 - Eastman increases alcohol prices on Mar. 15, 2..
PU
05:28aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : named Tire Industry Supplier of the Year
AQ
02/26EASTMAN CHEMICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/26EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Named as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Et..
AQ
02/26EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Named as One of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies; Mark..
AQ
02/25Eastman Named as One of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
GL
02/20EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten ..
PU
02/19EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Feb 19 - Eastman recognized as a Best Employer for Dive..
PU
02/19EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Feb 19 - Eastman Board Elects New Director
PU
02/19Eastman recognized as a Best Employer for Diversity for 2020
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 206 M
EBIT 2020 1 405 M
Net income 2020 1 005 M
Debt 2020 5 107 M
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 8,45x
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,40x
Capitalization 8 494 M
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 83,25  $
Last Close Price 62,48  $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Espeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-16.97%8 494
AIR LIQUIDE1.27%66 140
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.50%62 933
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-24.96%23 649
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.23%22 350
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.74%17 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group