Eastman Chemical Company

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Eastman Chemical : 2020, Jul 30 - Eastman Board Declares Dividend

07/30/2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 30, 2020 - The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Oct. 2, 2020, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2020.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington

423-224-0498/ tracy@eastman.com

Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620/ griddle@eastman.com

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 20:55:11 UTC
