EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY (EMN)

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Eastman Chemical : 2020, Jun 25 - Eastman partners with IMCD Group to expand its distribution network for specialty plastics in EMEA

06/25/2020

Rotterdam, THE NETHERLANDS, 25 JUNE 2020 - Eastman Chemical B.V. has announced that, beginning 1 August 2020, it is expanding and reinforcing its strategic partnership with IMCD Group for the distribution of its specialty plastics.

Eastman offers the world's largest portfolio of thermoplastic polyester materials. IMCD will distribute these over a wide range of markets and applications, including medical, consumer durables, cosmetics, personal care, packaging and more. Currently, IMCD distributes Eastman specialty plastics in Spain and Portugal. Under the expanded distribution agreement, IMCD will also start serving an expanded EMEA market, including Algeria, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Montenegro, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Eastman's proven portfolio of specialty polymers and compounds includes Eastman Tritan™ copolyester, Eastar™ copolyesters, DuraStar™ polymers, and Eastman Trēva™ engineering bioplastic, among others. These solutions coupled with Eastman's advanced recycling technologies help address technical, regulatory, and growing sustainability challenges faced by many industries.

'IMCD is already a strategic partner in the distribution for various Eastman specialty materials, with demonstrated synergies and processes alignment,' says Eastman sales director Oliver Osborne. 'We believe this expanded partnership will ensure a smooth transition for our specialty plastics customers whose distribution arrangements with incumbent distribution partners finish at the end of July. We encourage anyone who has questions to contact their Eastman representatives, who remain at our customers' disposal.'

'The expansion of our long-term partnership with Eastman Chemical B.V., a market leader within specialty plastics in the EMEA region, reflects IMCD's commitment and ambition to offer world-class innovation and technical expertise, complementary product lines and strategic alignment, in particular with regards to sustainability and sustainable solutions,' said Olivier Champault, IMCD advanced materials business group director.

Questions can also be directed to Eastman Distribution Manager Jean-Marc Arnoux at jean-marc.arnoux@eastman.com or Eastman Customer Service Representative Dana-Monica Rosu at drosu@eastman.com.

About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. Learn more at www.eastman.com.

In 2019, Eastman became the first company to begin commercial-scale chemical recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled or, worse, end up in the environment. Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies process waste plastics traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot-including polyesters, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene-derived from a variety of sources, including single-use packaging, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of infinite recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly. For more information, visit eastman.eco.

About IMCD Group
The IMCD Group is a global market leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Its results-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering comprehensive product portfolios ranging from home, industrial and institutional care, personal care, food & nutrition and pharmaceuticals to lubricants & fuels, coatings and construction, advanced materials and synthesis.

The IMCD Group realized revenues of EUR 2,690 million in 2019 with nearly 3,000 employees in over 50 countries. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 49,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers. IMCD shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD). For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 11:43:03 UTC
