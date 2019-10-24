Eastman Chemical : 829.1 KB

Mark Costa, Board Chair & CEO Curt Espeland, EVP & CFO
October 25, 2019
Forward-looking statements
During this presentation, we make certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and expectations for Eastman Chemical Company. We caution you that actual events or results may differ materially from our plans and expectations. See these slides and the remarks in the conference call and webcast, the third quarter 2019 financial results 8-K and news release, and our Form 10-K for 2018 and Form 10-Q filed for second quarter 2019 and the Form 10-Q to be filed for third quarter 2019 for risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from current plans and expectations.
GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures
Earnings referenced in this presentation exclude certain non-core and unusual items. In addition, interim period earnings use an adjusted effective tax rate using the Company's forecasted tax rate for the full year as of the end of the interim period and earnings per share are calculated with an adjusted tax rate that excludes the provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items. "Free Cash Flow" is cash provided by operating activities minus net capital expenditures (typically cash used for additions to properties and equipment). Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and other associated disclosures, including a description of the excluded and adjusted items, are available in our third quarter 2019 financial results news release available in the "Investors" section of our website and in the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC for the periods for which non-GAAP financial measures are presented. Projections of future earnings exclude any non-core, unusual, or non-recurring items.
Third-quarter 2019 business and strategic highlights
Growing portfolio of specialty products
Continued progress on new business revenue from innovation, particularly in Advanced Materials
Continued progress on aggressive cost management
Returned $583 million to stockholders in first 9M 2019 and continued focus on delevering
Achieved commercial operation of innovative carbon renewal technology
Received "LUXE PACK in green" Award for activating the circular economy
3Q 2019 financial results Corporate
year over year
sequential
$2,547
$2,325
$2,325
3Q18
3Q19
$2,363
2Q19
3Q19
$451
($ in millions, except EPS)
($ in millions, except EPS)
(9)%
$369
$389
$369
change
$2.34
(2)%
(3)% volume/mix effect
$1.94
change
$1.99
$1.94
(5)% price effect
(2)% price effect
(1)% FX effect
Sales revenue
EBIT
EPS
Sales revenue
EBIT
EPS
3Q 2019 financial results Advanced Materials
year over year
sequential
$709
$697
3Q18
3Q19
$696
$697
2Q19
3Q19
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
$147
$159
$159
$145
(2)%
0%
change
change
(1)% price effect
1% volume/mix effect
(1)% FX effect
(1)% price effect
Sales revenue
EBIT
Sales revenue
EBIT
