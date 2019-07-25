Eastman Chemical : EXHIBIT 99.01 Q2 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE

Eastman Announces Second Quarter 2019Financial Results

KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 25, 2019 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) announced its second-quarter 2019 financial results.

(In millions, except per share amounts) 2Q2019 2Q2018 Sales revenue $2,363 $2,621 Earnings before interest and taxes ('EBIT') 371 491 Adjusted EBIT* 389 447 Earnings per diluted share 1.85 2.39 Adjusted earnings per diluted share* 1.99 2.22 Net cash provided by operating activities 422 443 Free cash flow* 330 342

*For non-core and unusual items (including related to the previously reported coal gasification incident) excluded from adjusted earnings and for adjusted provision for income taxes, calculation of free cash flow and of segment adjusted EBIT margins, and reconciliations to reported company and segment earnings and to cash provided by operating activities, see Tables 1 , 3A , 3B , 4A , 4B , 5A and 5B .

'In the second quarter, we continued to face challenging global economic conditions resulting from trade issues impacting consumer discretionary markets such as transportation and consumer durables. This slower global economic growth led to reduced demand and unfavorable product mix for our specialty products, particularly in China and Europe,' said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. 'Despite these challenges, for the second quarter 2019 we grew adjusted EBIT sequentially by 11 percent. I am particularly proud of our employees around the world who are driving growth in new business revenue leveraging our innovation-driven growth model and aggressively managing costs in this challenging economic environment.' See Table 4A for reconciliation of first-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings to reported earnings.

Segment Results 2Q 2019 versus 2Q 2018

Additives & Functional Products - Sales decreased due to lower sales volume and less favorable product mix, lower selling prices and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates. The lower sales volume and less favorable product mix was primarily attributed to weaker end-market demand resulting from global trade-related pressures, particularly in transportation and other consumer discretionary markets in China and Europe. In addition to challenges with trade pressures, weakened demand for animal nutrition products was attributed to outbreaks of swine fever in China. Lower selling prices were primarily due to lower raw material prices, including for care chemicals cost pass-through contracts, and also attributed to increased competitive pressure, particularly in markets for adhesive resins and tire additives.

Reported and adjusted EBIT decreased primarily due to lower sales volume, less favorable product mix and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by continued cost management. Lower raw material costs offset lower selling prices.

Advanced Materials- Sales revenue decreased due to lower sales volume and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates. The lower sales volume was attributed to uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade dispute and reduced global automotive sales.

Second-quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT increased slightly due to more favorable product mix resulting from increased sales of certain premium products, including paint protection film and acoustic interlayers, as well as growth of architectural interlayers, continued cost management, and lower raw material costs, which were mostly offset by lower sales volume and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates.

Chemical Intermediates - Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower selling prices for both olefins and acetyls products resulting from raw material price declines and increased competitive activity. Sales revenue was also negatively impacted by lower functional amines products sales volume attributed to weakened, weather-related demand in agricultural end markets.

Second-quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT decreased slightly primarily due to lower selling prices in excess of lower raw material costs, mostly offset by lower costs in comparison to the prior period resulting from supplier operational disruptions, lower planned maintenance costs and continued cost management.

Fibers - Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower acetate tow sales volume attributed to weakened market demand resulting from global trade-related pressures, customer buying patterns and general market decline.

Second quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT decreased due to lower acetate tow sales volume, partially offset by lower raw material costs and continued cost management.

Cash Flow

The company expects to approach $1.1 billion of free cash flow (cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures) in 2019. Priorities for uses of available cash include payment of the quarterly dividend, repayment of debt, funding targeted growth initiatives and repurchasing shares.

In second quarter 2019, the company generated $422 million cash from operating activities and free cash flow was $330 million. In second quarter 2019, the company returned $211 million to stockholders, with $86 million of dividends and $125 million of share repurchases. See Tables 5A and 5B .

Outlook

Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2019, Costa said: 'We once again delivered sequential adjusted earnings growth in the second quarter, reflecting increased new business revenue as we leverage our innovation-driven growth model and continued aggressive cost management. However, we continue to operate in a difficult global business environment due to the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute and other factors. As a result, we no longer expect underlying macroeconomic conditions to improve in the second half of the year, except for reduced customer inventory destocking. We also expect that we will benefit in the second half from cost reduction actions and the flow through of lower-cost raw materials. Taking all of this together, we expect 2019 adjusted EPS to be between $7.50 and $8.00.'

The full-year 2019 projected earnings exclude any non-core, unusual, or non-recurring items in the remaining six months of 2019 and assume that the adjusted tax rate detailed in Tables 4A and 4B for first six months 2019 will be the actual rate for full-year 2019. Our 2019 financial results forecasts do not include non-core items (such as mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit gain or loss) or any unusual or non-recurring items, and we accordingly are unable to reconcile projected full-year 2019 earnings excluding non-core and any unusual or non-recurring items to reported GAAP earnings without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning current expectations and assumptions for future global economic conditions; competitive position and acceptance of specialty products in key markets; mix of products sold; raw material and energy prices and costs, and other costs; and revenue, earnings, and cash flow for full-year 2019. Such expectations and assumptions are based upon certain preliminary information, internal estimates, and management assumptions, expectations, and plans, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions, events, and results. Actual results could differ materially from expectations and assumptions expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations are and will be detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-Q filed for first quarter 2019 available, and the Form 10-Q to be filed for second quarter 2019 and to be available, on the Eastman web site at www.eastman.comin the Investors, SEC filings section.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Eastman will host a conference call with industry analysts on July 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call and view the accompanying slides, go to www.investors.eastman.com, Events & Presentations. The slides to be discussed during the call and webcast will be available at www.investors.eastman.comat approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on July 25, 2019. To listen via telephone, the dial-in number is 323-994-2093, passcode number 6597130. A web replay, a replay in downloadable MP3 format, and the accompanying slides will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, Events & Presentations. A telephone replay will be available continuously from 11:00 a.m. ET, July 26, 2019 to 11:00 a.m. ET, Aug. 6, 2019 at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, passcode 6597130.

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington

423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com

Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

July 25, 2019

For Eastman Chemical Company Second Quarter 2019Financial Results Release

Table of Contents

Table 1 - Statements of Earnings Second Quarter First Six Months (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 2,363 $ 2,621 $ 4,743 $ 5,228 Cost of sales (1) 1,774 1,917 3,580 3,943 Gross profit 589 704 1,163 1,285 Selling, general and administrative expenses 165 189 352 379 Research and development expenses 57 60 115 116 Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net 18 4 50 6 Other components of post-employment (benefit) cost, net (21 ) (30 ) (42 ) (60 ) Other (income) charges, net (2) (1 ) (10 ) (3 ) (56 ) Earnings before interest and taxes 371 491 691 900 Net interest expense 55 61 111 120 Earnings before income taxes 316 430 580 780 Provision for income taxes 57 84 112 144 Net earnings 259 346 468 636 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 2 1 2 Net earnings attributable to Eastman $ 258 $ 344 $ 467 $ 634 Basic earnings per share attributable to Eastman $ 1.87 $ 2.42 $ 3.37 $ 4.45 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Eastman $ 1.85 $ 2.39 $ 3.34 $ 4.39 Shares (in millions) outstanding at end of period 137.0 141.3 137.0 141.3 Shares (in millions) used for earnings per share calculation Basic 137.8 141.9 138.4 142.3 Diluted 139.1 144.0 139.7 144.4

(1) Second quarter 2018 includes $41 million income from business interruption insurance in excess of costs and first six months 2018 includes $46 million net costs from the previously reported disruption, repairs, and reconstruction of the coal gasification facility and restart of operations resulting from the October 4, 2017 incident (the 'coal gasification incident').

(2) Second quarter and first six months 2018 includes gains of $15 million and $65 million, respectively, from insurance for property damage from the coal gasification incident.

Table 2A - Segment Sales Information Second Quarter First Six Months (Dollars in millions, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales by Segment Additives & Functional Products $ 823 $ 942 $ 1,678 $ 1,881 Advanced Materials 696 729 1,353 1,422 Chemical Intermediates 631 709 1,286 1,439 Fibers 213 241 426 486 Total Eastman Chemical Company $ 2,363 $ 2,621 $ 4,743 $ 5,228

Table 2B - Sales Revenue Change Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018 Change in Sales Revenue Due To (Unaudited) Revenue % Change Volume / Product Mix Effect Price Effect Exchange Rate Effect Additives & Functional Products (13) % (8) % (3) % (2) % Advanced Materials (5) % (3) % - % (2) % Chemical Intermediates (11 )% (2) % (8) % (1) % Fibers (12) % (11) % (1) % - % Total Eastman Chemical Company (10) % (5) % (3) % (2) % First Six Months 2019 Compared to First Six Months 2018 Change in Sales Revenue Due To (Unaudited) Revenue % Change Volume / Product Mix Effect Price Effect Exchange Rate Effect Additives & Functional Products (11) % (6) % (3) % (2) % Advanced Materials (5) % (4) % 1 % (2) % Chemical Intermediates (11 )% (4) % (6) % (1) % Fibers (12) % (11) % (1) % - % Total Eastman Chemical Company (9) % (5) % (2) % (2) %

Table 2C - Sales by Customer Location Second Quarter First Six Months (Dollars in millions, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales by Customer Location United States and Canada $ 995 $ 1,108 $ 1,995 $ 2,208 Asia Pacific 574 639 1,127 1,281 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 649 725 1,338 1,452 Latin America 145 149 283 287 Total Eastman Chemical Company $ 2,363 $ 2,621 $ 4,743 $ 5,228

Table 3A - Segment, Other, and Company Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Reconciliations (1) Second Quarter First Six Months (Dollars in millions, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Additives & Functional Products Earnings before interest and taxes $ 147 $ 192 $ 293 $ 368 Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net (2) - - 4 - Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs - (4 ) - (2 ) Excluding non-core and unusual items 147 188 297 366 Advanced Materials Earnings before interest and taxes 145 150 247 285 Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs - (6 ) - (3 ) Excluding unusual item 145 144 247 282 Chemical Intermediates Earnings before interest and taxes 63 85 136 155 Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs - (21 ) - (2 ) Excluding unusual item 63 64 136 153 Fibers Earnings before interest and taxes 51 83 93 126 Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs - (25 ) - (12 ) Excluding unusual item 51 58 93 114 Other Loss before interest and taxes (35 ) (19 ) (78 ) (34 ) Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net (3) 18 4 46 6 Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations - 8 - 19 Excluding non-core and unusual items (17 ) (7 ) (32 ) (9 ) Total Eastman Chemical Company Earnings before interest and taxes 371 491 691 900 Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net 18 4 50 6 Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs - (56 ) - (19 ) Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations - 8 - 19 Total earnings before interest and taxes excluding non-core and unusual items $ 389 $ 447 $ 741 $ 906 Company Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Reconciliations by Line Items Earnings before interest and taxes $ 371 $ 491 $ 691 $ 900 Costs of sales - (41 ) - 46 Selling, general and administrative expenses - 3 - 6 Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net 18 4 50 6 Other (income) charges, net - (10 ) - (52 ) Total earnings before interest and taxes excluding non-core and unusual items $ 389 $ 447 $ 741 $ 906

(1) See 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for second quarter 2018 for descriptions of second quarter and first six months 2018 non-core and unusual items.

(2) First six months 2019 is additional restructuring charge related to a capital project discontinued in 2016.

(3) Second quarter and first six months 2019 is primarily severance and related restructuring costs.

Table 3B - Segment Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Margins(1)(2) Second Quarter First Six Months (Dollars in millions, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT Margin Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT Margin Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT Margin Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT Margin Additives & Functional Products $ 147 17.9 % $ 188 20.0 % $ 297 17.7 % $ 366 19.5 % Advanced Materials 145 20.8 % 144 19.8 % 247 18.3 % 282 19.8 % Chemical Intermediates 63 10.0 % 64 9.0 % 136 10.6 % 153 10.6 % Fibers 51 23.9 % 58 24.1 % 93 21.8 % 114 23.5 % Total segment EBIT excluding non-core and unusual items 406 17.2 % 454 17.3 % 773 16.3 % 915 17.5 % Other (17 ) (7 ) (32 ) (9 ) Total EBIT excluding non-core and unusual items $ 389 16.5 % $ 447 17.1 % $ 741 15.6 % $ 906 17.3 %

(1) For identification of excluded non-core and unusual items and reconciliations to GAAP EBIT, see Table 3A .

(2) Adjusted EBIT margin is non-GAAP EBIT divided by GAAP sales. See Table 2A for sales.

Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings, and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Earnings Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective Income Tax Rate Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) After Tax Per Diluted Share As reported (GAAP) $ 371 $ 316 $ 57 18 % $ 258 $ 1.85 Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1) Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net 18 18 6 12 0.09 Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations - - 3 (3 ) (0.02 ) Interim adjustment to tax provision (2) - - (10 ) 10 0.07 Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes) $ 389 $ 334 $ 56 17 % $ 277 $ 1.99

Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Earnings Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective Income Tax Rate Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) After Tax Per Diluted Share As reported (GAAP) $ 491 $ 430 $ 84 20 % $ 344 $ 2.39 Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1) Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net 4 4 2 2 0.02 Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs (56 ) (56 ) (13 ) (43 ) (0.30 ) Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations 8 8 2 6 0.04 Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations - - (10 ) 10 0.07 Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes) $ 447 $ 386 $ 65 17 % $ 319 $ 2.22

(1) See Table 3A for description of second quarter 2019 and 2018 non-core and unusual items. Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.

(2) The provision for income taxes for second quarter 2019 was adjusted to reflect the current forecasted full year effective tax rate.

Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings, and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (continued) First Six Months 2019 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Earnings Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective Income Tax Rate Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) After Tax Per Diluted Share As reported (GAAP) $ 691 $ 580 $ 112 19 % $ 467 $ 3.34 Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1) Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net 50 50 12 38 0.27 Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations - - (7 ) 7 0.05 Interim adjustment to tax provision (2) - - (13 ) 13 0.10 Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items) $ 741 $ 630 $ 104 17 % $ 525 $ 3.76

First Six Months 2018 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Earnings Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective Income Tax Rate Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) After Tax Per Diluted Share As reported (GAAP) $ 900 $ 780 $ 144 19 % $ 634 $ 4.39 Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1) Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net 6 6 2 4 0.03 Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs (19 ) (19 ) (5 ) (14 ) (0.10 ) Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations 19 19 5 14 0.10 Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations - - (10 ) 10 0.07 Interim adjustment to tax provision (2) - - 5 (5 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items) $ 906 $ 786 $ 141 18 % $ 643 $ 4.45

(1) See Table 3A for description of first six months 2019 and 2018 non-core and unusual items. Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.

(2) The adjusted provision for income taxes for first six months 2019 and 2018 is calculated applying the forecasted full year effective tax rate as shown in Table 4B .

Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings, and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (continued) First Quarter 2019 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Earnings Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective Income Tax Rate Net Earnings Attributable to Eastman (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) After Tax Per Diluted Share As reported (GAAP) $ 320 $ 264 $ 55 21 % $ 209 $ 1.49 Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1) Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net 32 32 6 26 0.18 Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations - - (10 ) 10 0.07 Interim adjustment to tax provision (2) - - (3 ) 3 0.03 Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes) $ 352 $ 296 $ 48 17 % $ 248 $ 1.77

(2) The provision for income taxes for first quarter 2019 was adjusted to reflect the then current forecasted full year effective tax rate.

Table 4B - Adjusted Effective Tax Rate Calculation First Six Months 2019 2018 Effective tax rate 19 % 19 % Tax impact of current year non-core and unusual items (1) 1 % (1 )% Forecasted full year impact of expected tax events (3 )% - % Forecasted full year effective tax rate 17 % 18 %

(1) Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.

Table 5A - Statements of Cash Flows Second Quarter First Six Months (Dollars in millions, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities Net earnings (1) $ 259 $ 346 $ 468 $ 636 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 156 148 311 300 Gain from property insurance - (15 ) - (65 ) Provision for deferred income taxes 7 (6 ) 11 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures: (Increase) decrease in trade receivables 69 10 (80 ) (213 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (26 ) (78 ) (148 ) (158 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (46 ) (18 ) (88 ) (10 ) Pension and other postretirement contributions (in excess of) less than expenses (29 ) (42 ) (65 ) (78 ) Variable compensation (in excess of) less than expenses 32 53 (45 ) (24 ) Other items, net - 45 53 15 Net cash provided by operating activities 422 443 417 408 Investing activities Additions to properties and equipment (92 ) (116 ) (198 ) (244 ) Proceeds from property insurance (2) - 15 - 65 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (19 ) - Other items, net (2 ) - (2 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (94 ) (101 ) (219 ) (179 ) Financing activities Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper and other borrowings (131 ) 69 239 268 Proceeds from borrowings 100 75 225 350 Repayment of borrowings (100 ) (253 ) (275 ) (428 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (86 ) (80 ) (173 ) (160 ) Treasury stock purchases (125 ) (150 ) (250 ) (250 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Other items, net 4 2 (2 ) (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (339 ) (339 ) (237 ) (223 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2 (4 ) (1 ) (4 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (9 ) (1 ) (40 ) 2 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 195 194 226 191 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 186 $ 193 $ 186 $ 193

(1) Second quarter and first six months 2018 net earnings includes $56 million and $19 million, respectively, business interruption and property damage insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident.

(2) Cash proceeds from insurance for coal gasification incident property damage.

Table 5B - Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Reconciliations Second Quarter First Six Months (Dollars in millions, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 422 $ 443 $ 417 $ 408 Capital expenditures Additions to properties and equipment (92 ) (116 ) (198 ) (244 ) Proceeds from property insurance (1) - 15 - 65 Net capital expenditures (92 ) (101 ) (198 ) (179 ) Free cash flow $ 330 $ 342 $ 219 $ 229

(1) Cash proceeds from insurance for coal gasification incident property damage.