Eastman Chemical : EXHIBIT 99.01 Q2 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE

KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 25, 2019 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) announced its second-quarter 2019 financial results.
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2Q2019
2Q2018
Sales revenue
$2,363
$2,621
Earnings before interest and taxes ('EBIT')
371
491
Adjusted EBIT*
389
447
Earnings per diluted share
1.85
2.39
Adjusted earnings per diluted share*
1.99
2.22
Net cash provided by operating activities
422
443
Free cash flow*
330
342
*For non-core and unusual items (including related to the previously reported coal gasification incident) excluded from adjusted earnings and for adjusted provision for income taxes, calculation of free cash flow and of segment adjusted EBIT margins, and reconciliations to reported company and segment earnings and to cash provided by operating activities, see Tables1,3A,3B,4A,4B,5Aand5B.
'In the second quarter, we continued to face challenging global economic conditions resulting from trade issues impacting consumer discretionary markets such as transportation and consumer durables. This slower global economic growth led to reduced demand and unfavorable product mix for our specialty products, particularly in China and Europe,' said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. 'Despite these challenges, for the second quarter 2019 we grew adjusted EBIT sequentially by 11 percent. I am particularly proud of our employees around the world who are driving growth in new business revenue leveraging our innovation-driven growth model and aggressively managing costs in this challenging economic environment.' SeeTable 4Afor reconciliation of first-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings to reported earnings.
Segment Results 2Q 2019 versus 2Q 2018
Additives & Functional Products -Sales decreased due to lower sales volume and less favorable product mix, lower selling prices and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates. The lower sales volume and less favorable product mix was primarily attributed to weaker end-market demand resulting from global trade-related pressures, particularly in transportation and other consumer discretionary markets in China and Europe. In addition to challenges with trade pressures, weakened demand for animal nutrition products was attributed to outbreaks of swine fever in China. Lower selling prices were primarily due to lower raw material prices, including for care chemicals cost pass-through contracts, and also attributed to increased competitive pressure, particularly in markets for adhesive resins and tire additives.
Reported and adjusted EBIT decreased primarily due to lower sales volume, less favorable product mix and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by continued cost management. Lower raw material costs offset lower selling prices.
Advanced Materials-Sales revenue decreased due to lower sales volume and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates. The lower sales volume was attributed to uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade dispute and reduced global automotive sales.
Second-quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT increased slightly due to more favorable product mix resulting from increased sales of certain premium products, including paint protection film and acoustic interlayers, as well as growth of architectural interlayers, continued cost management, and lower raw material costs, which were mostly offset by lower sales volume and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates.
Chemical Intermediates -Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower selling prices for both olefins and acetyls products resulting from raw material price declines and increased competitive activity. Sales revenue was also negatively impacted by lower functional amines products sales volume attributed to weakened, weather-related demand in agricultural end markets.
Second-quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT decreased slightly primarily due to lower selling prices in excess of lower raw material costs, mostly offset by lower costs in comparison to the prior period resulting from supplier operational disruptions, lower planned maintenance costs and continued cost management.
Fibers -Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower acetate tow sales volume attributed to weakened market demand resulting from global trade-related pressures, customer buying patterns and general market decline.
Second quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT decreased due to lower acetate tow sales volume, partially offset by lower raw material costs and continued cost management.
Cash Flow
The company expects to approach $1.1 billion of free cash flow (cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures) in 2019. Priorities for uses of available cash include payment of the quarterly dividend, repayment of debt, funding targeted growth initiatives and repurchasing shares.
In second quarter 2019, the company generated $422 million cash from operating activities and free cash flow was $330 million. In second quarter 2019, the company returned $211 million to stockholders, with $86 million of dividends and $125 million of share repurchases. SeeTables 5Aand5B.
Outlook
Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2019, Costa said: 'We once again delivered sequential adjusted earnings growth in the second quarter, reflecting increased new business revenue as we leverage our innovation-driven growth model and continued aggressive cost management. However, we continue to operate in a difficult global business environment due to the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute and other factors. As a result, we no longer expect underlying macroeconomic conditions to improve in the second half of the year, except for reduced customer inventory destocking. We also expect that we will benefit in the second half from cost reduction actions and the flow through of lower-cost raw materials. Taking all of this together, we expect 2019 adjusted EPS to be between $7.50 and $8.00.'
The full-year 2019 projected earnings exclude any non-core, unusual, or non-recurring items in the remaining six months of 2019 and assume that the adjusted tax rate detailed inTables 4Aand4Bfor first six months 2019 will be the actual rate for full-year 2019. Our 2019 financial results forecasts do not include non-core items (such as mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit gain or loss) or any unusual or non-recurring items, and we accordingly are unable to reconcile projected full-year 2019 earnings excluding non-core and any unusual or non-recurring items to reported GAAP earnings without unreasonable efforts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning current expectations and assumptions for future global economic conditions; competitive position and acceptance of specialty products in key markets; mix of products sold; raw material and energy prices and costs, and other costs; and revenue, earnings, and cash flow for full-year 2019. Such expectations and assumptions are based upon certain preliminary information, internal estimates, and management assumptions, expectations, and plans, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions, events, and results. Actual results could differ materially from expectations and assumptions expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations are and will be detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-Q filed for first quarter 2019 available, and the Form 10-Q to be filed for second quarter 2019 and to be available, on the Eastman web site atwww.eastman.comin the Investors, SEC filings section.
Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visitwww.eastman.com.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
July 25, 2019
For Eastman Chemical CompanySecond Quarter 2019Financial Results Release
Table of Contents
Table 1 - Statements of Earnings
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
$
2,363
$
2,621
$
4,743
$
5,228
Cost of sales(1)
1,774
1,917
3,580
3,943
Gross profit
589
704
1,163
1,285
Selling, general and administrative expenses
165
189
352
379
Research and development expenses
57
60
115
116
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net
18
4
50
6
Other components of post-employment (benefit) cost, net
(21
)
(30
)
(42
)
(60
)
Other (income) charges, net(2)
(1
)
(10
)
(3
)
(56
)
Earnings before interest and taxes
371
491
691
900
Net interest expense
55
61
111
120
Earnings before income taxes
316
430
580
780
Provision for income taxes
57
84
112
144
Net earnings
259
346
468
636
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
1
2
1
2
Net earnings attributable to Eastman
$
258
$
344
$
467
$
634
Basic earnings per share attributable to Eastman
$
1.87
$
2.42
$
3.37
$
4.45
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Eastman
$
1.85
$
2.39
$
3.34
$
4.39
Shares (in millions) outstanding at end of period
137.0
141.3
137.0
141.3
Shares (in millions) used for earnings per share calculation
Basic
137.8
141.9
138.4
142.3
Diluted
139.1
144.0
139.7
144.4
(1)
Second quarter 2018 includes $41 million income from business interruption insurance in excess of costs and first six months 2018 includes $46 million net costs from the previously reported disruption, repairs, and reconstruction of the coal gasification facility and restart of operations resulting from the October 4, 2017 incident (the 'coal gasification incident').
(2)
Second quarter and first six months 2018 includes gains of $15 million and $65 million, respectively, from insurance for property damage from the coal gasification incident.
Table 2A - Segment Sales Information
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales by Segment
Additives & Functional Products
$
823
$
942
$
1,678
$
1,881
Advanced Materials
696
729
1,353
1,422
Chemical Intermediates
631
709
1,286
1,439
Fibers
213
241
426
486
Total Eastman Chemical Company
$
2,363
$
2,621
$
4,743
$
5,228
Table 2B - Sales Revenue Change
Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018
Change in Sales Revenue Due To
(Unaudited)
Revenue
% Change
Volume / Product Mix Effect
Price Effect
Exchange
Rate
Effect
Additives & Functional Products
(13)
%
(8)
%
(3)
%
(2)
%
Advanced Materials
(5)
%
(3)
%
-
%
(2)
%
Chemical Intermediates
(11
)%
(2)
%
(8)
%
(1)
%
Fibers
(12)
%
(11)
%
(1)
%
-
%
Total Eastman Chemical Company
(10)
%
(5)
%
(3)
%
(2)
%
First Six Months 2019 Compared to First Six Months 2018
Change in Sales Revenue Due To
(Unaudited)
Revenue
% Change
Volume / Product Mix Effect
Price Effect
Exchange
Rate
Effect
Additives & Functional Products
(11)
%
(6)
%
(3)
%
(2)
%
Advanced Materials
(5)
%
(4)
%
1
%
(2)
%
Chemical Intermediates
(11
)%
(4)
%
(6)
%
(1)
%
Fibers
(12)
%
(11)
%
(1)
%
-
%
Total Eastman Chemical Company
(9)
%
(5)
%
(2)
%
(2)
%
Table 2C - Sales by Customer Location
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales by Customer Location
United States and Canada
$
995
$
1,108
$
1,995
$
2,208
Asia Pacific
574
639
1,127
1,281
Europe, Middle East, and Africa
649
725
1,338
1,452
Latin America
145
149
283
287
Total Eastman Chemical Company
$
2,363
$
2,621
$
4,743
$
5,228
Table 3A - Segment, Other, and Company
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Reconciliations(1)
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Additives & Functional Products
Earnings before interest and taxes
$
147
$
192
$
293
$
368
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net(2)
-
-
4
-
Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs
-
(4
)
-
(2
)
Excluding non-core and unusual items
147
188
297
366
Advanced Materials
Earnings before interest and taxes
145
150
247
285
Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs
-
(6
)
-
(3
)
Excluding unusual item
145
144
247
282
Chemical Intermediates
Earnings before interest and taxes
63
85
136
155
Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs
-
(21
)
-
(2
)
Excluding unusual item
63
64
136
153
Fibers
Earnings before interest and taxes
51
83
93
126
Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs
-
(25
)
-
(12
)
Excluding unusual item
51
58
93
114
Other
Loss before interest and taxes
(35
)
(19
)
(78
)
(34
)
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net(3)
18
4
46
6
Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
-
8
-
19
Excluding non-core and unusual items
(17
)
(7
)
(32
)
(9
)
Total Eastman Chemical Company
Earnings before interest and taxes
371
491
691
900
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net
18
4
50
6
Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs
-
(56
)
-
(19
)
Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
-
8
-
19
Total earnings before interest and taxes excluding non-core and unusual items
$
389
$
447
$
741
$
906
Company Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Reconciliations by Line Items
Earnings before interest and taxes
$
371
$
491
$
691
$
900
Costs of sales
-
(41
)
-
46
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-
3
-
6
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net
18
4
50
6
Other (income) charges, net
-
(10
)
-
(52
)
Total earnings before interest and taxes excluding non-core and unusual items
$
389
$
447
$
741
$
906
(1)
See 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' of the Company'sQuarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor second quarter 2018 for descriptions of second quarter and first six months 2018 non-core and unusual items.
(2)
First six months 2019 is additional restructuring charge related to a capital project discontinued in 2016.
(3)
Second quarter and first six months 2019 is primarily severance and related restructuring costs.
Table 3B - Segment Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Margins(1)(2)
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EBIT Margin
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EBIT Margin
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EBIT Margin
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EBIT Margin
Additives & Functional Products
$
147
17.9
%
$
188
20.0
%
$
297
17.7
%
$
366
19.5
%
Advanced Materials
145
20.8
%
144
19.8
%
247
18.3
%
282
19.8
%
Chemical Intermediates
63
10.0
%
64
9.0
%
136
10.6
%
153
10.6
%
Fibers
51
23.9
%
58
24.1
%
93
21.8
%
114
23.5
%
Total segment EBIT excluding non-core and unusual items
406
17.2
%
454
17.3
%
773
16.3
%
915
17.5
%
Other
(17
)
(7
)
(32
)
(9
)
Total EBIT excluding non-core and unusual items
$
389
16.5
%
$
447
17.1
%
$
741
15.6
%
$
906
17.3
%
(1)
For identification of excluded non-core and unusual items and reconciliations to GAAP EBIT, seeTable 3A.
(2)
Adjusted EBIT margin is non-GAAP EBIT divided by GAAP sales. SeeTable 2Afor sales.
Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings,
and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations
Second Quarter 2019
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Provision for Income Taxes
Effective Income Tax Rate
Net Earnings
Attributable to Eastman
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
After Tax
Per Diluted Share
As reported (GAAP)
$
371
$
316
$
57
18
%
$
258
$
1.85
Non-Core or Unusual Items:(1)
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net
18
18
6
12
0.09
Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
-
-
3
(3
)
(0.02
)
Interim adjustment to tax provision(2)
-
-
(10
)
10
0.07
Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes)
$
389
$
334
$
56
17
%
$
277
$
1.99
Second Quarter 2018
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Provision for Income Taxes
Effective Income Tax Rate
Net Earnings
Attributable to Eastman
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
After Tax
Per Diluted Share
As reported (GAAP)
$
491
$
430
$
84
20
%
$
344
$
2.39
Non-Core or Unusual Items:(1)
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net
4
4
2
2
0.02
Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs
(56
)
(56
)
(13
)
(43
)
(0.30
)
Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
8
8
2
6
0.04
Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
-
-
(10
)
10
0.07
Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes)
$
447
$
386
$
65
17
%
$
319
$
2.22
(1)
SeeTable 3Afor description of second quarter 2019 and 2018 non-core and unusual items. Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.
(2)
The provision for income taxes for second quarter 2019 was adjusted to reflect the current forecasted full year effective tax rate.
Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings,
and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (continued)
First Six Months 2019
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Provision for Income Taxes
Effective Income Tax Rate
Net Earnings
Attributable to Eastman
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
After Tax
Per Diluted Share
As reported (GAAP)
$
691
$
580
$
112
19
%
$
467
$
3.34
Non-Core or Unusual Items:(1)
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net
50
50
12
38
0.27
Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
-
-
(7
)
7
0.05
Interim adjustment to tax provision(2)
-
-
(13
)
13
0.10
Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items)
$
741
$
630
$
104
17
%
$
525
$
3.76
First Six Months 2018
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Provision for Income Taxes
Effective Income Tax Rate
Net Earnings
Attributable to Eastman
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
After Tax
Per Diluted Share
As reported (GAAP)
$
900
$
780
$
144
19
%
$
634
$
4.39
Non-Core or Unusual Items:(1)
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net
6
6
2
4
0.03
Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs
(19
)
(19
)
(5
)
(14
)
(0.10
)
Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
19
19
5
14
0.10
Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
-
-
(10
)
10
0.07
Interim adjustment to tax provision(2)
-
-
5
(5
)
(0.04
)
Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items)
$
906
$
786
$
141
18
%
$
643
$
4.45
(1)
SeeTable 3Afor description of first six months 2019 and 2018 non-core and unusual items. Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.
(2)
The adjusted provision for income taxes for first six months 2019 and 2018 is calculated applying the forecasted full year effective tax rate as shown inTable 4B.
Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings,
and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (continued)
First Quarter 2019
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Provision for Income Taxes
Effective Income Tax Rate
Net Earnings
Attributable to Eastman
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
After Tax
Per Diluted Share
As reported (GAAP)
$
320
$
264
$
55
21
%
$
209
$
1.49
Non-Core or Unusual Items:(1)
Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net
32
32
6
26
0.18
Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations
-
-
(10
)
10
0.07
Interim adjustment to tax provision(2)
-
-
(3
)
3
0.03
Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes)
$
352
$
296
$
48
17
%
$
248
$
1.77
(2)
The provision for income taxes for first quarter 2019 was adjusted to reflect the then current forecasted full year effective tax rate.
Tax impact of current year non-core and unusual items(1)
1
%
(1
)%
Forecasted full year impact of expected tax events
(3
)%
-
%
Forecasted full year effective tax rate
17
%
18
%
(1)
Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.
Table 5A - Statements of Cash Flows
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net earnings(1)
$
259
$
346
$
468
$
636
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
156
148
311
300
Gain from property insurance
-
(15
)
-
(65
)
Provision for deferred income taxes
7
(6
)
11
5
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables
69
10
(80
)
(213
)
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(26
)
(78
)
(148
)
(158
)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(46
)
(18
)
(88
)
(10
)
Pension and other postretirement contributions (in excess of) less than expenses
(29
)
(42
)
(65
)
(78
)
Variable compensation (in excess of) less than expenses
32
53
(45
)
(24
)
Other items, net
-
45
53
15
Net cash provided by operating activities
422
443
417
408
Investing activities
Additions to properties and equipment
(92
)
(116
)
(198
)
(244
)
Proceeds from property insurance(2)
-
15
-
65
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
-
(19
)
-
Other items, net
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(94
)
(101
)
(219
)
(179
)
Financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper and other borrowings
(131
)
69
239
268
Proceeds from borrowings
100
75
225
350
Repayment of borrowings
(100
)
(253
)
(275
)
(428
)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(86
)
(80
)
(173
)
(160
)
Treasury stock purchases
(125
)
(150
)
(250
)
(250
)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(1
)
(2
)
(1
)
(2
)
Other items, net
4
2
(2
)
(1
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(339
)
(339
)
(237
)
(223
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2
(4
)
(1
)
(4
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(9
)
(1
)
(40
)
2
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
195
194
226
191
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
186
$
193
$
186
$
193
(1)
Second quarter and first six months 2018 net earnings includes $56 million and $19 million, respectively, business interruption and property damage insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident.
(2)
Cash proceeds from insurance for coal gasification incident property damage.
Table 5B - Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Reconciliations
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
422
$
443
$
417
$
408
Capital expenditures
Additions to properties and equipment
(92
)
(116
)
(198
)
(244
)
Proceeds from property insurance(1)
-
15
-
65
Net capital expenditures
(92
)
(101
)
(198
)
(179
)
Free cash flow
$
330
$
342
$
219
$
229
(1)
Cash proceeds from insurance for coal gasification incident property damage.
Table 6 - Total Borrowings to Net Debt Reconciliations
Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 21:09:03 UTC