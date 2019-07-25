Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 04:00:14 pm
80.5 USD   -1.52%
05:25pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 839.6 kb
PU
05:12pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Exhibit 99.01 q2 2019 earnings release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eastman Chemical : EXHIBIT 99.01 Q2 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Eastman Announces Second Quarter 2019Financial Results

KINGSPORT, Tenn., July 25, 2019 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) announced its second-quarter 2019 financial results.

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2Q2019

2Q2018

Sales revenue

$2,363

$2,621

Earnings before interest and taxes ('EBIT')

371

491

Adjusted EBIT*

389

447

Earnings per diluted share

1.85

2.39

Adjusted earnings per diluted share*

1.99

2.22

Net cash provided by operating activities

422

443

Free cash flow*

330

342

*For non-core and unusual items (including related to the previously reported coal gasification incident) excluded from adjusted earnings and for adjusted provision for income taxes, calculation of free cash flow and of segment adjusted EBIT margins, and reconciliations to reported company and segment earnings and to cash provided by operating activities, see Tables 1, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5Aand 5B.
'In the second quarter, we continued to face challenging global economic conditions resulting from trade issues impacting consumer discretionary markets such as transportation and consumer durables. This slower global economic growth led to reduced demand and unfavorable product mix for our specialty products, particularly in China and Europe,' said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. 'Despite these challenges, for the second quarter 2019 we grew adjusted EBIT sequentially by 11 percent. I am particularly proud of our employees around the world who are driving growth in new business revenue leveraging our innovation-driven growth model and aggressively managing costs in this challenging economic environment.' See Table 4Afor reconciliation of first-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings to reported earnings.

Segment Results 2Q 2019 versus 2Q 2018

Additives & Functional Products - Sales decreased due to lower sales volume and less favorable product mix, lower selling prices and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates. The lower sales volume and less favorable product mix was primarily attributed to weaker end-market demand resulting from global trade-related pressures, particularly in transportation and other consumer discretionary markets in China and Europe. In addition to challenges with trade pressures, weakened demand for animal nutrition products was attributed to outbreaks of swine fever in China. Lower selling prices were primarily due to lower raw material prices, including for care chemicals cost pass-through contracts, and also attributed to increased competitive pressure, particularly in markets for adhesive resins and tire additives.

Reported and adjusted EBIT decreased primarily due to lower sales volume, less favorable product mix and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by continued cost management. Lower raw material costs offset lower selling prices.

Advanced Materials- Sales revenue decreased due to lower sales volume and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates. The lower sales volume was attributed to uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade dispute and reduced global automotive sales.

Second-quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT increased slightly due to more favorable product mix resulting from increased sales of certain premium products, including paint protection film and acoustic interlayers, as well as growth of architectural interlayers, continued cost management, and lower raw material costs, which were mostly offset by lower sales volume and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates.

Chemical Intermediates - Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower selling prices for both olefins and acetyls products resulting from raw material price declines and increased competitive activity. Sales revenue was also negatively impacted by lower functional amines products sales volume attributed to weakened, weather-related demand in agricultural end markets.

Second-quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT decreased slightly primarily due to lower selling prices in excess of lower raw material costs, mostly offset by lower costs in comparison to the prior period resulting from supplier operational disruptions, lower planned maintenance costs and continued cost management.

Fibers - Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower acetate tow sales volume attributed to weakened market demand resulting from global trade-related pressures, customer buying patterns and general market decline.

Second quarter 2018 reported EBIT included insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident. Adjusted EBIT decreased due to lower acetate tow sales volume, partially offset by lower raw material costs and continued cost management.

Cash Flow

The company expects to approach $1.1 billion of free cash flow (cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures) in 2019. Priorities for uses of available cash include payment of the quarterly dividend, repayment of debt, funding targeted growth initiatives and repurchasing shares.

In second quarter 2019, the company generated $422 million cash from operating activities and free cash flow was $330 million. In second quarter 2019, the company returned $211 million to stockholders, with $86 million of dividends and $125 million of share repurchases. See Tables 5Aand 5B.

Outlook

Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2019, Costa said: 'We once again delivered sequential adjusted earnings growth in the second quarter, reflecting increased new business revenue as we leverage our innovation-driven growth model and continued aggressive cost management. However, we continue to operate in a difficult global business environment due to the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute and other factors. As a result, we no longer expect underlying macroeconomic conditions to improve in the second half of the year, except for reduced customer inventory destocking. We also expect that we will benefit in the second half from cost reduction actions and the flow through of lower-cost raw materials. Taking all of this together, we expect 2019 adjusted EPS to be between $7.50 and $8.00.'

The full-year 2019 projected earnings exclude any non-core, unusual, or non-recurring items in the remaining six months of 2019 and assume that the adjusted tax rate detailed in Tables 4Aand 4Bfor first six months 2019 will be the actual rate for full-year 2019. Our 2019 financial results forecasts do not include non-core items (such as mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit gain or loss) or any unusual or non-recurring items, and we accordingly are unable to reconcile projected full-year 2019 earnings excluding non-core and any unusual or non-recurring items to reported GAAP earnings without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning current expectations and assumptions for future global economic conditions; competitive position and acceptance of specialty products in key markets; mix of products sold; raw material and energy prices and costs, and other costs; and revenue, earnings, and cash flow for full-year 2019. Such expectations and assumptions are based upon certain preliminary information, internal estimates, and management assumptions, expectations, and plans, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions, events, and results. Actual results could differ materially from expectations and assumptions expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations are and will be detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-Q filed for first quarter 2019 available, and the Form 10-Q to be filed for second quarter 2019 and to be available, on the Eastman web site at www.eastman.comin the Investors, SEC filings section.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Eastman will host a conference call with industry analysts on July 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call and view the accompanying slides, go to www.investors.eastman.com, Events & Presentations. The slides to be discussed during the call and webcast will be available at www.investors.eastman.comat approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on July 25, 2019. To listen via telephone, the dial-in number is 323-994-2093, passcode number 6597130. A web replay, a replay in downloadable MP3 format, and the accompanying slides will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, Events & Presentations. A telephone replay will be available continuously from 11:00 a.m. ET, July 26, 2019 to 11:00 a.m. ET, Aug. 6, 2019 at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, passcode 6597130.

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington

423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com

Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

July 25, 2019

For Eastman Chemical Company Second Quarter 2019Financial Results Release

Table of Contents

Table 1 - Statements of Earnings

Second Quarter

First Six Months

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales

$

2,363

$

2,621

$

4,743

$

5,228

Cost of sales (1)

1,774

1,917

3,580

3,943

Gross profit

589

704

1,163

1,285

Selling, general and administrative expenses

165

189

352

379

Research and development expenses

57

60

115

116

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

18

4

50

6

Other components of post-employment (benefit) cost, net

(21

)

(30

)

(42

)

(60

)

Other (income) charges, net (2)

(1

)

(10

)

(3

)

(56

)

Earnings before interest and taxes

371

491

691

900

Net interest expense

55

61

111

120

Earnings before income taxes

316

430

580

780

Provision for income taxes

57

84

112

144

Net earnings

259

346

468

636

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

1

2

1

2

Net earnings attributable to Eastman

$

258

$

344

$

467

$

634

Basic earnings per share attributable to Eastman

$

1.87

$

2.42

$

3.37

$

4.45

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Eastman

$

1.85

$

2.39

$

3.34

$

4.39

Shares (in millions) outstanding at end of period

137.0

141.3

137.0

141.3

Shares (in millions) used for earnings per share calculation

Basic

137.8

141.9

138.4

142.3

Diluted

139.1

144.0

139.7

144.4

(1)

Second quarter 2018 includes $41 million income from business interruption insurance in excess of costs and first six months 2018 includes $46 million net costs from the previously reported disruption, repairs, and reconstruction of the coal gasification facility and restart of operations resulting from the October 4, 2017 incident (the 'coal gasification incident').

(2)

Second quarter and first six months 2018 includes gains of $15 million and $65 million, respectively, from insurance for property damage from the coal gasification incident.

Table 2A - Segment Sales Information

Second Quarter

First Six Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales by Segment

Additives & Functional Products

$

823

$

942

$

1,678

$

1,881

Advanced Materials

696

729

1,353

1,422

Chemical Intermediates

631

709

1,286

1,439

Fibers

213

241

426

486

Total Eastman Chemical Company

$

2,363

$

2,621

$

4,743

$

5,228

Table 2B - Sales Revenue Change

Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018

Change in Sales Revenue Due To

(Unaudited)

Revenue

% Change

Volume / Product Mix Effect

Price Effect

Exchange

Rate

Effect

Additives & Functional Products

(13)

%

(8)

%

(3)

%

(2)

%

Advanced Materials

(5)

%

(3)

%

-

%

(2)

%

Chemical Intermediates

(11

)%

(2)

%

(8)

%

(1)

%

Fibers

(12)

%

(11)

%

(1)

%

-

%

Total Eastman Chemical Company

(10)

%

(5)

%

(3)

%

(2)

%

First Six Months 2019 Compared to First Six Months 2018

Change in Sales Revenue Due To

(Unaudited)

Revenue

% Change

Volume / Product Mix Effect

Price Effect

Exchange

Rate

Effect

Additives & Functional Products

(11)

%

(6)

%

(3)

%

(2)

%

Advanced Materials

(5)

%

(4)

%

1

%

(2)

%

Chemical Intermediates

(11

)%

(4)

%

(6)

%

(1)

%

Fibers

(12)

%

(11)

%

(1)

%

-

%

Total Eastman Chemical Company

(9)

%

(5)

%

(2)

%

(2)

%

Table 2C - Sales by Customer Location

Second Quarter

First Six Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales by Customer Location

United States and Canada

$

995

$

1,108

$

1,995

$

2,208

Asia Pacific

574

639

1,127

1,281

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

649

725

1,338

1,452

Latin America

145

149

283

287

Total Eastman Chemical Company

$

2,363

$

2,621

$

4,743

$

5,228

Table 3A - Segment, Other, and Company

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Reconciliations (1)

Second Quarter

First Six Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Additives & Functional Products

Earnings before interest and taxes

$

147

$

192

$

293

$

368

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net (2)

-

-

4

-

Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs

-

(4

)

-

(2

)

Excluding non-core and unusual items

147

188

297

366

Advanced Materials

Earnings before interest and taxes

145

150

247

285

Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs

-

(6

)

-

(3

)

Excluding unusual item

145

144

247

282

Chemical Intermediates

Earnings before interest and taxes

63

85

136

155

Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs

-

(21

)

-

(2

)

Excluding unusual item

63

64

136

153

Fibers

Earnings before interest and taxes

51

83

93

126

Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs

-

(25

)

-

(12

)

Excluding unusual item

51

58

93

114

Other

Loss before interest and taxes

(35

)

(19

)

(78

)

(34

)

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net (3)

18

4

46

6

Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

-

8

-

19

Excluding non-core and unusual items

(17

)

(7

)

(32

)

(9

)

Total Eastman Chemical Company

Earnings before interest and taxes

371

491

691

900

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

18

4

50

6

Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs

-

(56

)

-

(19

)

Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

-

8

-

19

Total earnings before interest and taxes excluding non-core and unusual items

$

389

$

447

$

741

$

906

Company Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Reconciliations by Line Items

Earnings before interest and taxes

$

371

$

491

$

691

$

900

Costs of sales

-

(41

)

-

46

Selling, general and administrative expenses

-

3

-

6

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

18

4

50

6

Other (income) charges, net

-

(10

)

-

(52

)

Total earnings before interest and taxes excluding non-core and unusual items

$

389

$

447

$

741

$

906

(1)

See 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor second quarter 2018 for descriptions of second quarter and first six months 2018 non-core and unusual items.

(2)

First six months 2019 is additional restructuring charge related to a capital project discontinued in 2016.

(3)

Second quarter and first six months 2019 is primarily severance and related restructuring costs.

Table 3B - Segment Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Margins(1)(2)

Second Quarter

First Six Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT Margin

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT Margin

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT Margin

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT Margin

Additives & Functional Products

$

147

17.9

%

$

188

20.0

%

$

297

17.7

%

$

366

19.5

%

Advanced Materials

145

20.8

%

144

19.8

%

247

18.3

%

282

19.8

%

Chemical Intermediates

63

10.0

%

64

9.0

%

136

10.6

%

153

10.6

%

Fibers

51

23.9

%

58

24.1

%

93

21.8

%

114

23.5

%

Total segment EBIT excluding non-core and unusual items

406

17.2

%

454

17.3

%

773

16.3

%

915

17.5

%

Other

(17

)

(7

)

(32

)

(9

)

Total EBIT excluding non-core and unusual items

$

389

16.5

%

$

447

17.1

%

$

741

15.6

%

$

906

17.3

%

(1)

For identification of excluded non-core and unusual items and reconciliations to GAAP EBIT, see Table 3A.

(2)

Adjusted EBIT margin is non-GAAP EBIT divided by GAAP sales. See Table 2Afor sales.

Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings,

and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

Second Quarter 2019

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

Earnings Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Effective Income Tax Rate

Net Earnings

Attributable to Eastman

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

After Tax

Per Diluted Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

371

$

316

$

57

18

%

$

258

$

1.85

Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

18

18

6

12

0.09

Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

-

-

3

(3

)

(0.02

)

Interim adjustment to tax provision (2)

-

-

(10

)

10

0.07

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes)

$

389

$

334

$

56

17

%

$

277

$

1.99

Second Quarter 2018

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

Earnings Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Effective Income Tax Rate

Net Earnings

Attributable to Eastman

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

After Tax

Per Diluted Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

491

$

430

$

84

20

%

$

344

$

2.39

Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

4

4

2

2

0.02

Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs

(56

)

(56

)

(13

)

(43

)

(0.30

)

Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

8

8

2

6

0.04

Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

-

-

(10

)

10

0.07

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes)

$

447

$

386

$

65

17

%

$

319

$

2.22

(1)

See Table 3Afor description of second quarter 2019 and 2018 non-core and unusual items. Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.

(2)

The provision for income taxes for second quarter 2019 was adjusted to reflect the current forecasted full year effective tax rate.

Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings,

and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (continued)

First Six Months 2019

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

Earnings Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Effective Income Tax Rate

Net Earnings

Attributable to Eastman

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

After Tax

Per Diluted Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

691

$

580

$

112

19

%

$

467

$

3.34

Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

50

50

12

38

0.27

Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

-

-

(7

)

7

0.05

Interim adjustment to tax provision (2)

-

-

(13

)

13

0.10

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items)

$

741

$

630

$

104

17

%

$

525

$

3.76

First Six Months 2018

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

Earnings Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Effective Income Tax Rate

Net Earnings

Attributable to Eastman

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

After Tax

Per Diluted Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

900

$

780

$

144

19

%

$

634

$

4.39

Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

6

6

2

4

0.03

Coal gasification incident insurance in excess of costs

(19

)

(19

)

(5

)

(14

)

(0.10

)

Costs resulting from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

19

19

5

14

0.10

Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

-

-

(10

)

10

0.07

Interim adjustment to tax provision (2)

-

-

5

(5

)

(0.04

)

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items)

$

906

$

786

$

141

18

%

$

643

$

4.45

(1)

See Table 3Afor description of first six months 2019 and 2018 non-core and unusual items. Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.

(2)

The adjusted provision for income taxes for first six months 2019 and 2018 is calculated applying the forecasted full year effective tax rate as shown in Table 4B.

Table 4A - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings,

and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (continued)

First Quarter 2019

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

Earnings Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Effective Income Tax Rate

Net Earnings

Attributable to Eastman

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

After Tax

Per Diluted Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

320

$

264

$

55

21

%

$

209

$

1.49

Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

32

32

6

26

0.18

Adjustments from tax law changes and outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

-

-

(10

)

10

0.07

Interim adjustment to tax provision (2)

-

-

(3

)

3

0.03

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and unusual items and with adjusted provision for income taxes)

$

352

$

296

$

48

17

%

$

248

$

1.77

(2)

The provision for income taxes for first quarter 2019 was adjusted to reflect the then current forecasted full year effective tax rate.

Table 4B - Adjusted Effective Tax Rate Calculation

First Six Months

2019

2018

Effective tax rate

19

%

19

%

Tax impact of current year non-core and unusual items (1)

1

%

(1

)%

Forecasted full year impact of expected tax events

(3

)%

-

%

Forecasted full year effective tax rate

17

%

18

%

(1)

Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.

Table 5A - Statements of Cash Flows

Second Quarter

First Six Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating activities

Net earnings (1)

$

259

$

346

$

468

$

636

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

156

148

311

300

Gain from property insurance

-

(15

)

-

(65

)

Provision for deferred income taxes

7

(6

)

11

5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:

(Increase) decrease in trade receivables

69

10

(80

)

(213

)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(26

)

(78

)

(148

)

(158

)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(46

)

(18

)

(88

)

(10

)

Pension and other postretirement contributions (in excess of) less than expenses

(29

)

(42

)

(65

)

(78

)

Variable compensation (in excess of) less than expenses

32

53

(45

)

(24

)

Other items, net

-

45

53

15

Net cash provided by operating activities

422

443

417

408

Investing activities

Additions to properties and equipment

(92

)

(116

)

(198

)

(244

)

Proceeds from property insurance (2)

-

15

-

65

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

-

(19

)

-

Other items, net

(2

)

-

(2

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(94

)

(101

)

(219

)

(179

)

Financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper and other borrowings

(131

)

69

239

268

Proceeds from borrowings

100

75

225

350

Repayment of borrowings

(100

)

(253

)

(275

)

(428

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(86

)

(80

)

(173

)

(160

)

Treasury stock purchases

(125

)

(150

)

(250

)

(250

)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(1

)

(2

)

(1

)

(2

)

Other items, net

4

2

(2

)

(1

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(339

)

(339

)

(237

)

(223

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2

(4

)

(1

)

(4

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(9

)

(1

)

(40

)

2

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

195

194

226

191

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

186

$

193

$

186

$

193

(1)

Second quarter and first six months 2018 net earnings includes $56 million and $19 million, respectively, business interruption and property damage insurance in excess of costs from the coal gasification incident.

(2)

Cash proceeds from insurance for coal gasification incident property damage.

Table 5B - Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

Second Quarter

First Six Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

422

$

443

$

417

$

408

Capital expenditures

Additions to properties and equipment

(92

)

(116

)

(198

)

(244

)

Proceeds from property insurance (1)

-

15

-

65

Net capital expenditures

(92

)

(101

)

(198

)

(179

)

Free cash flow

$

330

$

342

$

219

$

229

(1)

Cash proceeds from insurance for coal gasification incident property damage.

Table 6 - Total Borrowings to Net Debt Reconciliations

June 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2019

2018

Total borrowings

$

6,355

$

6,168

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

186

226

Net debt

$

6,169

$

5,942

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 21:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
05:25pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 839.6 kb
PU
05:12pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Exhibit 99.01 q2 2019 earnings release
PU
05:10pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Jul 25 - Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financia..
PU
05:06pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05:01pEASTMAN CHEMICAL CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
10:40aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Jul 25 - ACC Recognizes Eastman for Exceptional Energy ..
PU
07/08EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Jul 08 - Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Financia..
PU
07/08EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results News Release ..
AQ
07/02EASTMAN CHEMICAL : increases METHYL ACETATE prices on Jul. 15, 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 060 M
EBIT 2019 1 610 M
Net income 2019 1 137 M
Debt 2019 5 627 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 9,94x
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
EV / Sales2019 1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 11 327 M
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 88,71  $
Last Close Price 81,74  $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Espeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY11.09%11 327
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%87 986
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%58 884
AIR LIQUIDE14.52%58 884
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD24.94%39 575
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.85%28 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group