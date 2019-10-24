Log in
10/24 04:00:09 pm
75.02 USD   +0.27%
06:01pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Q2 2019 Presentation
PU
05:58pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 829.1 kb
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eastman Chemical : Q2 2019 Presentation

0
10/24/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Mark Costa, Board Chair & CEO Curt Espeland, EVP & CFO

October 25, 2019

Forward-looking statements

During this presentation, we make certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and expectations for Eastman Chemical Company. We caution you that actual events or results may differ materially from our plans and expectations. See these slides and the remarks in the conference call and webcast, the third quarter 2019 financial results 8-K and news release, and our Form 10-K for 2018 and Form 10-Q filed for second quarter 2019 and the Form 10-Q to be filed for third quarter 2019 for risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from current plans and expectations.

GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures

Earnings referenced in this presentation exclude certain non-core and unusual items. In addition, interim period earnings use an adjusted effective tax rate using the Company's forecasted tax rate for the full year as of the end of the interim period and earnings per share are calculated with an adjusted tax rate that excludes the provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items. "Free Cash Flow" is cash provided by operating activities minus net capital expenditures (typically cash used for additions to properties and equipment). Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and other associated disclosures, including a description of the excluded and adjusted items, are available in our third quarter 2019 financial results news release available in the "Investors" section of our website and in the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC for the periods for which non-GAAP financial measures are presented. Projections of future earnings exclude any non-core, unusual, or non-recurring items.

2

Third-quarter 2019 business and strategic highlights

Growing portfolio of specialty products

Continued progress on new business revenue from innovation, particularly in Advanced Materials

Continued progress on aggressive cost management

Returned $583 million to stockholders in first 9M 2019 and continued focus on delevering

Achieved commercial operation of innovative carbon renewal technology

Received "LUXE PACK in green" Award for activating the circular economy

3

3Q 2019 financial results Corporate

year over year

sequential

$2,547

$2,325

$2,325

3Q18

3Q19

$2,363

2Q19

3Q19

$451

($ in millions, except EPS)

($ in millions, except EPS)

(9)%

$369

$389

$369

change

$2.34

(2)%

(3)% volume/mix effect

$1.94

change

$1.99

$1.94

(5)% price effect

(2)% price effect

(1)% FX effect

Sales revenue

EBIT

EPS

Sales revenue

EBIT

EPS

4

3Q 2019 financial results Advanced Materials

year over year

sequential

$709

$697

3Q18

3Q19

$696

$697

2Q19

3Q19

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

$147

$159

$159

$145

(2)%

0%

change

change

(1)% price effect

1% volume/mix effect

(1)% FX effect

(1)% price effect

Sales revenue

EBIT

Sales revenue

EBIT

5

3Q 2019 financial results Additives & Functional Products

year over year

sequential

$915

$832

3Q18

3Q19

$823

$832

2Q19

3Q19

$182

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

$144

$147

$144

(9)%

1%

change

change

(3)% volume/mix effect

4% volume/mix effect

(5)% price effect

(3)% price effect

(1)% FX effect

Sales revenue

EBIT

Sales revenue

EBIT

6

3Q 2019 financial results Chemical Intermediates

year over year

sequential

$703

3Q18

3Q19

2Q19

3Q19

$631

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

$579

$579

(18)%

(8)%

change

$79

change

(7)% volume/mix effect

(11)% price effect

(6)% volume/mix effect

$63

(2)% price effect

$34

$34

Sales revenue

EBIT

Sales revenue

EBIT

7

3Q 2019 financial results Fibers

year over year

sequential

$220

$217

3Q18

3Q19

$57

($ in millions)

$213 $217

2Q19 3Q19

($ in millions)

$51

(1)% change

(1)% volume/mix effect

Sales revenue

EBIT

$51 $51

2% change

1% volume/mix effect

1% price effect

Sales revenue

EBIT

8

9M 2019 cash flow and other financial highlights

Expect FY19

free cash flow

approaching

$1.1 billion

Returned

$583

million

to stockholders

$325

million

share

repurchases

$258

million

dividend

Remain

committed

to

investment

grade credit rating

Forecasted FY19 effective tax rate of

~16%

9

Full-year 2019 outlook

Previous underlying assumptions

Current underlying assumptions

Innovation driving above-market growth

No change

Innovation driving above-market growth

Flow through of lower-cost raw materials in

No change

Flow through of lower-cost raw materials in

2H19

2H19

Pension headwind ~$0.20 per share

No change

Pension headwind ~$0.20 per share

U.S.-China trade dispute escalated; remains

Updated

Global trade issues further escalated,

unresolved through 2019

particularly U.S.-China trade dispute

Current challenging economic conditions

Updated

Meaningful deceleration in global industrial

continue; destocking mostly finished

production, in part due to trade uncertainty

$40 million in cost savings above

Updated

Cost savings achieved, but mostly offset

productivity

by lower capacity utilization

Full-year impact of stronger U.S. dollar

No change

Full-year impact of stronger U.S. dollar

~$0.30 per share

~$0.30 per share

Full-year 2019 adjusted EPS $7.00 to $7.20

2019 free cash flow approaching $1.1 billion

10

Innovation-driven growth model even more important in an uncertain economy

World-Class

Differentiated

Relentlessly

Technology

Application

Engage

Platforms

Development

the Market

Significant integration and scale enable innovation, reliability and cost advantage

Advantaged growth and execution capability and culture

Aggressive and disciplined portfolio management

11

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 24 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2019 22:00:06 UTC
