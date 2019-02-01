Eastman Chemical : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15 (d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):

January 31, 2019

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

1-12626 (Commission File Number)

62-1539359

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

200 South Wilcox Drive, Kingsport, TN (Address of Principal Executive Offices)

37662 (Zip Code)

(423) 229-2000

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

o

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

o

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.o

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 31, 2019 the registrant publicly released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2018. The full text of the release is furnished as Exhibit 99.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is incorporated herein by reference. This information shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits:

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished pursuant to Item 9.01:

99.01 Public release by the registrant on January 31, 2019 of fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

Eastman Chemical Company

By: /s/ Scott V. King

Scott V. King

Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Date: January 31, 2019

Eastman Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2019 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results.

(In millions, except per share amounts) 4Q2018 4Q2017 FY2018 FY2017 Sales revenue $2,376 $2,362 $10,151 $9,549 Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") 135 245 1,552 1,530 Adjusted EBIT* 276 353 1,633 1,635 Earnings per diluted share 0.24 3.39 7.56 9.47 Adjusted earnings per diluted share* 1.39 1.62 8.20 7.61 Net cash provided by operating activities 740 646 1,543 1,657 Free cash flow* 593 435 1,080 1,008

*For non-core and unusual items (including related to the previously reported coal gasification incident) excluded from adjusted earnings and for adjusted provision for income taxes, calculation of free cash flow and of segment adjusted EBIT margins, and reconciliations to reported company and segment earnings and to cash provided by operating activities, see Tables 1, 3A, 3B, 4, 5A, and 5B.

"We ended the year with a challenging fourth quarter primarily due to reduced demand for specialty products in China as well as the slow flow through of higher raw material costs in an environment of customer destocking beyond normal seasonality," said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. "The end result for the full year was adjusted EPS growth of 8 percent, within our targeted long-term range of 8 - 12 percent. Equally important, we delivered free cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion despite slowing economic growth and higher raw material costs. Consistent with our strategy, we made progress in a number of areas, including strong new business revenue growth and continued cost discipline. We remain confident in the resiliency of our portfolio and the sustainability of our strong cash flow going forward."

Consolidated Financial Results 4Q 2018 versus 4Q 2017

Fourth quarter sales revenue of $2.4 billion increased slightly as higher selling prices across three of four segments were mostly offset by sales volume declines in Chemical Intermediates and Advanced Materials.

Reported and adjusted EBIT decreased primarily due to a year-over-year increase of raw material, energy and distribution costs of approximately 8 percent and an unfavorable shift in product mix attributed to more than seasonal customer inventory destocking primarily in China for premium specialty plastics products in Advanced Materials as well as coatings and tire additives products in Additives & Functional Products. In addition, Eastman continued to invest in growth initiatives during the fourth quarter.

Reported earnings per share declined primarily due to lower EBIT and an estimated net tax benefit recognized in the fourth quarter 2017 as a result of tax law changes. Adjusted earnings per share declined due to lower EBIT, partially offset by share repurchases and a lower adjusted effective tax rate.