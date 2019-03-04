Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eastman Chemical : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 11:30am EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. One-third of the option becomes exercisable on February 28, 2020, February 28, 2021, and February 28, 2022, respectively.

Remarks:

Brian L. Henry, by Power of Attorney Date ** Signature of Reporting PersonReminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

03/04/2019

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 16:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
11:30aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
03/01EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Mar 01 - Eastman increases AMINES prices on April 1, 20..
PU
02/28EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Curt Espeland to Address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transporta..
AQ
02/27EASTMAN CHEMICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/27EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere..
AQ
02/26EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Feb 26 - Eastman Named One of the World's Most Ethical ..
PU
02/26EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethispher..
AQ
02/25EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Feb 25 - Eastman Showcases Groundbreaking Coatings Tech..
PU
02/21EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Feb 21 - Eastman announces post-PV partnership with C.L..
PU
02/20EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2019, Feb 20 - Eastman announces post-PV partnership with C.L..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 366 M
EBIT 2019 1 679 M
Net income 2019 1 196 M
Debt 2019 5 259 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 9,67
P/E ratio 2020 8,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capitalization 11 631 M
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 91,7 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Espeland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY13.81%11 580
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%97 928
AIR LIQUIDE1.84%53 501
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD13.57%35 413
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.27%31 741
GIVAUDAN9.71%23 059
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.