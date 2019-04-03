Eastman Kodak : 2019 GUA Conference Celebrates 20 Years of KODAK PRINERGY WORKFLOW

Rochester, NY, Wednesday, April 03, 2019 --

Kodak is pleased to announce that this year's GUA Conference will commemorate 20 years of KODAK PRINERGY Workflow Software, a leading prepress automation solution for both the commercial and packaging print industries. This year's conference will feature presentations, demonstrations, university classes, and workshops to support growth and sustainability for printing businesses in the ever-changing print marketplace.

Attendees will immerse themselves in new ideas, renew their vision, and challenge their thinking in New Orleans from May 13-16. Conference highlights include:

How to Make $1 Million with Your Workflow: Pat McGrew, Keypoint Intelligence

2019 and Beyond - The Future of Kodak Software and Your Business

One-on-one interaction with Kodak's executive team

Interactive Round Table Discussions with PRINERGY Product Team

GUA's Famous INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LAB - address technical questions and get one-on-one technology demonstrations with subject matter experts

Kodak will also host a 20th Anniversary Celebratory Dinner Reception on May 14 to recognize PRINERGY's history and set the stage for its future, with industry keynote speakers, awards, and commemoration.

Todd Bigger, President, Kodak Solutions Division, & Vice President of Eastman Kodak Company commented, "The focus of the GUA is to ensure our members are up to date with the latest technology, promote knowledge sharing and provide first class networking opportunities. This year's GUA Conference remains true to these principles, while also featuring a number of new innovations which keeps the event fresh and relevant. With the additional celebrations for the 20th anniversary of KODAK PRINERGY Software, we would urge all those who can make room in their busy schedules to join us."

Registration is now open at https://guaconference.com/ .

The GUA Community is a worldwide, non-profit organization dedicated to empowering users of Kodak solutions with the tools and information to be successful. Founded over 20 years ago, the GUA is comprised of customers sharing knowledge and experience to help one another. GUA Members and regional Advisory Boards work closely with Kodak to provide feedback on new and existing solutions to optimize investments to address real-world business and technical challenges.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide - directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies - hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com , follow us on Twitter @KodakPrint , or like us on Facebook at Kodak .