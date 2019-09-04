Eastman Kodak : KODAK Recognizes Emerging Global Talent in Filmmaking With Student Grants

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Wednesday, September 04, 2019 --

Last month Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) announced the winners of its 28th annual KODAK Student Scholarship Program at the 73rd annual University Film & Video Association (UFVA) Conference, hosted by Augsburg University in Minneapolis. This international competition is part of Kodak's long-held commitment to encourage and foster the next generation of filmmakers and honors students who demonstrate exemplary skills and creativity in the art of motion pictures.

Held in conjunction with the University Film & Video Foundation (UFVF), the 501c(3) arm of the UFVA, which promotes worldwide education, research, innovation and charitable activities in the arts and sciences of moving images and aural communication, this competition is open to collegiate students at the undergraduate and graduate levels of accredited film programs.

"Helping upcoming motion picture artists to tell their stories, create art, and work with real film is a huge priority to Kodak," said Steve Bellamy, President of Motion Picture and Entertainment at Kodak. "'The magic of film' is real. Young and established artists alike understand the visual and economical value of film, in addition to the discipline and superb processes it drives for both cast and crew. Much like other analog mediums, artists are flocking to the organic and emotive nature of film, and we want to continue to expose as many young motion picture artists as possible to real filmmaking. There is not a better place to engage emerging artists than the UFVA."

Added Simon Tarr, President, University Film and Video Foundation, "Congratulations to all of the finalists of the UFVF/Kodak Grant program. Central to UFVF's mission is the advancement cinematic arts education. The high quality of these works shows just how valuable the mentorship provided in film schools continues to be, even in this DIY world. I am proud that Kodak has been our long-time partner in this mission, and we are thrilled to continue to work with them to award these grants. Kodak's dedication to the art of motion pictures is well known. It is also important to acknowledge the company's commitment to the scholarship and teaching of the art."

Selected from entries from across the country and around the world, the 2019 winners are:

KODAK Student Cinematography Grant Awards:

2019 UFVF/KODAK Excellence in Cinematography Grant-First Place

($3,000 Cash + $5,000 KODAK Motion Picture Product)

"The Latent Image," a picture shot by cinematographer Matthew Hayward from Columbia College Chicago, tells the story of a man who struggles with memories of his past relationships.

2019 UFVF/KODAK Excellence in Cinematography Grant-VISION Award

($3,000 Cash + $5,000 KODAK Motion Picture Product)

"Ceremony," a picture shot by cinematographer Jo Jo Lam from AFI, tells the story of a person stuck in their room. A person afraid to join the outside world, sleeping through the day, choosing to exist by night. Until one night, a phone call interrupts and intrudes into their routine, delivering distressing news.

2019 UFVF/KODAK Excellence in Cinematography Grant-VISION Honorable Mention

($1,000 Cash + $500 KODAK Motion Picture Product Grant)

"Deleria," shot by Cinematographer Niklas Panthell from Stockholm Academy of Dramatic Arts, depicts a slow, hot summer afternoon, as a father sleeps while his child is drawing with pencils in a crossword puzzle. A wind moves through the grass - something bad is about to happen.

KODAK Student Grant Awards:

2019 UFVF/KODAK Excellence in Filmmaking Grant-Gold

($5,000 Cash + $3,000 KODAK Motion Picture Product)

"One Step to Perfection," directed by filmmaker Boris Biaou, from 3IS (France), tells the story of Jesse, who has been incarcerated for 5 years. Upon leaving prison, he learns that his mother is volunteering for an experiment: Take a pill that will take away her feelings. He then sets out to prevent it.

2019 UFVF/KODAK Excellence in Filmmaking Grant-Silver

($3,000 Cash + $3,000 KODAK Motion Picture Product)

"Fight Back," directed by filmmaker Loren Trabelsi from Ma'aleh School of Film & Television, tells the story of a teenage girl boxer, who starts a relationship with a guy from her group. Then suddenly, everything starts getting out of hand.

Kodak has long held a deep commitment to supporting future filmmakers and encouraging excellence in the field of motion picture education through many initiatives and 2019 marked the 28th anniversary of this scholarship program. The company's ongoing efforts encompass a range of opportunities, which students and educators can use to enrich their knowledge of the art and craft of filmmaking, including educational materials and discounts; and sponsorship of film festivals, awards, seminars and student showcases.

##

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide - directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies - hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com , follow us on Twitter @Kodak , or like us on Facebook at Kodak .