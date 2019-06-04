Eastman Kodak : KODAK Services for Business Presents Expanded Solutions Portfolio at Innovation Conference 2019

--

On May 8th and 9th KODAK Services for Business hosted a two-day conference and presented its newly expanded portfolio of solutions built to improve business processes for government and private sector customers. New additions include the KODAK Scan Cloud, a solution designed to process data from anywhere, and KODAK Document Management Platform, a system that uses blockchain technology to ensure the safety and security of information.

The conference featured a number of speakers including Asim Qureshi and Ken Mei from Kodak, as well as collaborators like Gabriel Romano from NT Advisors, Giandri Machado from Compass Data and Tom Erickson from CoreIntegrator. Attendees and speakers discussed subjects ranging from A/P One Software featuring KODAK Scan Cloud, "Smart Cities", geospatial solutions, and more.

"Smart Cities" work to improve their overall functionality through the application of cutting-edge technologies to improve infrastructure and services. The solutions from KODAK Services for Business support government organizations to optimize the use of their resources related to business processes to deliver greater efficiency and cost savings.

Kodak's geospatial solutions leverage years of experience as a supplier of aerial films for specialty mapping applications. Today, KODAK Services for Business is combining this experience with knowledge of managing documents and data to create useful databases for a variety of applications.

"We were very pleased with the opportunity to learn about different solutions and success cases, and to work with the KODAK Services for Business team and other companies that attended the event," said Gerardo Paez, Director at TECRED Mexico. "We see great value in our relationship with Kodak."

Alejandro Castano from IKNO Colombia added, "Kodak is synonymous with trust and quality. Achieving synergy with KODAK Services for Business will allow us to bring our customers solutions to optimize processes with state-of-the-art technology and the experience of other companies associated with Kodak throughout Latin America. It will also deliver savings in technology and manpower".

"The Kodak Innovation Conference brought together many of our most important stakeholders, and the reception to our new expanded portfolio was overwhelmingly positive," said Ivan M. Bou, Director of KODAK Services for Business. "We are looking forward to working together with our partners to grow our business by offering truly differentiated solutions."

Learn more about KODAK Services for Business and its solutions at www.kodak.com/go/ksb

