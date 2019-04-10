Eastman Kodak : Kodak supports the American Red Cross' Fire & Ice event

Kodak supported the American Red Cross’ Fire & Ice Gala in Rochester, New York. Todd Bigger, President of Kodak’s Software Division, presented the annual George Eastman Community Partnership Award to the Rochester City School District. The proceeds from this third annual event will support the 138-year old organization’s programs ranging from disaster relief to blood services.

A team of employees joined this year’s gala, and as Kyle Bajor, Logistics Coordinator for Kodak’s Internal Trade and Compliance team shared, “It was our pleasure to be able to go to such a great event and represent Kodak proudly. It makes me very happy and proud that Kodak supports and champions such great organizations like the American Red Cross.”

Kodak has been a steadfast supporter of the American Red Cross. George Eastman served as the Chairman of the Rochester Red Cross during WWI. Today, the company holds annual blood drives on the Kodak campus, supports the organization’s hurricane relief efforts, and this April, will provide the space at Kodak Center for their annual “Sound the Alarm” event where local volunteers will install smoke alarms in 300 homes throughout Rochester.