EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY

(KODK)
KODAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eastman Kodak Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/04/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) on behalf of Kodak stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kodak has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Following news that Kodak had secured a $765 million Defense Production Act loan to produce COVID-related pharmaceutical components, Kodak’s shares soared as much as 2,757%. From its closing price of $2.10 on July 24, 2020, Kodak’s stock price hit a high of $60 on July 29, 2020.

Kodak’s stock, however, plunged on Monday, August 3, 2020, to close at just $14.94 per share. With its shares currently trading for about $15, Kodak has shed roughly three-quarters of its value from its recent highs.

Kodak’s board of directors granted executive chairman Jim Continenza options for 1.75 million shares of stock just before the deal was announced, and the SEC has launched an investigation into the loan disclosure and stock trades made close to the announcement.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kodak shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

 


© Business Wire 2020
