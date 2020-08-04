KODAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eastman Kodak Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) on behalf of Kodak stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kodak has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Following news that Kodak had secured a $765 million Defense Production Act loan to produce COVID-related pharmaceutical components, Kodak’s shares soared as much as 2,757%. From its closing price of $2.10 on July 24, 2020, Kodak’s stock price hit a high of $60 on July 29, 2020.

Kodak’s stock, however, plunged on Monday, August 3, 2020, to close at just $14.94 per share. With its shares currently trading for about $15, Kodak has shed roughly three-quarters of its value from its recent highs.

Kodak’s board of directors granted executive chairman Jim Continenza options for 1.75 million shares of stock just before the deal was announced, and the SEC has launched an investigation into the loan disclosure and stock trades made close to the announcement.

Kodak's board of directors granted executive chairman Jim Continenza options for 1.75 million shares of stock just before the deal was announced, and the SEC has launched an investigation into the loan disclosure and stock trades made close to the announcement.

