KODK Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Eastman Kodak Following SEC Inquiry; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

08/04/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Eastman Kodak Company ("Kodak" or "the Company") (NYSE:KODK) for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2020, The Wall Street Journal announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the circumstances around Kodak's July 2020 announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories. Following the announcement, Kodak's stock price climbed sharply from a closing price of $2.62 per share on July 27, 2020 to close at $33.20 per share on July 29, 2020. Then, on August 1, 2020, Reuters reported that prior to the announcement of the loan, Kodak "granted its executive chairman options for 1.75 million shares as the result of what a person familiar with the arrangement described as an 'understanding' with its board that had previously neither been listed in his employment contract nor made public."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Kodak shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodk-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-eastman-kodak-following-sec-inquiry-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301106117.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
