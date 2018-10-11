Kodak : at Your Door Step with the New Digitizing Box

Kodak is pleased to announce the introduction of the KODAK Digitizing
Box, a service designed to help transfer old memories into present day
viewing options. The offering is part of a new brand licensing agreement
with AMB Media LLC, a direct to consumer digitizer of home movies and
photos.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005860/en/
The Kodak Digitizing Box (Photo: Business Wire)
The KODAK Digitizing Box brings a modern version of Kodak’s yellow
envelope back to customer door steps and aims to make the daunting task
of digitizing aging media easy. A box is shipped to the customer and
they place inside of it the media they want to be converted. The media
is mailed back in a pre-paid, pre-addressed box. Throughout the entire
process, a barcode system has been put in place to track the progress of
the box every step of the way. In a matter of weeks, the customer is
sent plug and play media, DVDs or digital downloads, along with the
treasured memories they sent to be converted.
“Kodak has been capturing and preserving people’s memories for more than
a hundred years,” said Joel Satin, Director of Brand Licensing and VP
Consumer & Film Division, “This partnership with AMB Media reflects that
legacy with a contemporary application for consumers of many ages and
backgrounds.”
The KODAK Digitizing Box offers four options of service, with 19 types
of media available for conversion to digital, including, VHS tapes, Reel
to Reel audio tape, Super 8 Film, 35mm slides and picture negatives just
to name a few.
“The KODAK brand brings instant trust and recognition for customers
needing to digitize their families old home movies and photos,” said
Adam Boeselager, Co-Founder of AMB Media LLC. “For some it’ll be the
completion of a journey - maybe their grandfather recorded their
childhood on an old Super 8mm film reel and sent it to Kodak to be
developed, and now decades later that film can be digitized and
modernized with the KODAK Digitizing Box service. Who else would they
trust besides the historic KODAK brand?”
Customers can order their KODAK Digitizing Box by going to
kodakdigitizing.com. Boxes will also be available at select
Bloomingdale’s stores beginning in November 2018.
About Kodak
Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly
and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware,
software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts,
commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial
films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D
capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand,
Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their
own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on
Kodak, visit us at kodak.com,
follow us on Twitter @Kodak,
or like us on Facebook at Kodak.
About AMB Media
AMB Media LLC, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the largest direct
to consumer digitizer of home movies and photos. They provide mail-in
professional digital conversion services for film, photographs, video
tapes, audio tapes & analog audio recordings. Founded in 2009, AMB Media
LLC has serviced over 450,000 families, helping save family films and
photos from degrading or being lost forever by preserving their moments
digitally on thumb drives, DVDs, or digital download. For additional
information, please visit kodakdigitizing.com/contact
or email press@ambmediaventures.com
The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from
Kodak.
