Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Kodak Company    KODK

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY (KODK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kodak : at Your Door Step with the New Digitizing Box

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Convert video tapes, camcorder tapes, old film reels, and photo prints and slides to digital formats

Kodak is pleased to announce the introduction of the KODAK Digitizing Box, a service designed to help transfer old memories into present day viewing options. The offering is part of a new brand licensing agreement with AMB Media LLC, a direct to consumer digitizer of home movies and photos.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005860/en/

The Kodak Digitizing Box (Photo: Business Wire)

The Kodak Digitizing Box (Photo: Business Wire)

The KODAK Digitizing Box brings a modern version of Kodak’s yellow envelope back to customer door steps and aims to make the daunting task of digitizing aging media easy. A box is shipped to the customer and they place inside of it the media they want to be converted. The media is mailed back in a pre-paid, pre-addressed box. Throughout the entire process, a barcode system has been put in place to track the progress of the box every step of the way. In a matter of weeks, the customer is sent plug and play media, DVDs or digital downloads, along with the treasured memories they sent to be converted.

“Kodak has been capturing and preserving people’s memories for more than a hundred years,” said Joel Satin, Director of Brand Licensing and VP Consumer & Film Division, “This partnership with AMB Media reflects that legacy with a contemporary application for consumers of many ages and backgrounds.”

The KODAK Digitizing Box offers four options of service, with 19 types of media available for conversion to digital, including, VHS tapes, Reel to Reel audio tape, Super 8 Film, 35mm slides and picture negatives just to name a few.

“The KODAK brand brings instant trust and recognition for customers needing to digitize their families old home movies and photos,” said Adam Boeselager, Co-Founder of AMB Media LLC. “For some it’ll be the completion of a journey - maybe their grandfather recorded their childhood on an old Super 8mm film reel and sent it to Kodak to be developed, and now decades later that film can be digitized and modernized with the KODAK Digitizing Box service. Who else would they trust besides the historic KODAK brand?”

Customers can order their KODAK Digitizing Box by going to kodakdigitizing.com. Boxes will also be available at select Bloomingdale’s stores beginning in November 2018.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

About AMB Media

AMB Media LLC, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the largest direct to consumer digitizer of home movies and photos. They provide mail-in professional digital conversion services for film, photographs, video tapes, audio tapes & analog audio recordings. Founded in 2009, AMB Media LLC has serviced over 450,000 families, helping save family films and photos from degrading or being lost forever by preserving their moments digitally on thumb drives, DVDs, or digital download. For additional information, please visit kodakdigitizing.com/contact or email press@ambmediaventures.com

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
09:08pKODAK : at Your Door Step with the New Digitizing Box
BU
10/03EASTMAN KODAK CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13EASTMAN KODAK : Forever 21 Celebrates Kodak’s Iconic Brand with New Appare..
BU
08/09EASTMAN KODAK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/09EASTMAN KODAK CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
08/09EASTMAN KODAK : Kodak Reports Q2 Net Earnings of $4 Million and Continued Growth..
BU
08/09KODAK : Announces Plans to Sell Its Flexographic Packaging Division
BU
08/06EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY : half-yearly earnings release
08/02EASTMAN KODAK : Kodak to Report Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August ..
BU
07/27Kodak Explores Sale of Packaging Division -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04How To Gain An Advantage With Parallel Trading 
09/28After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/28/2018) 
09/04Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
08/28CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (08/28/2018) 
08/28Canada Eager To Seal Trade Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Chart EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Kodak Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeff J. Clarke Chief Executive Officer & Director
James V. Continenza Chairman
David Bullwinkle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Terry R. Taber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY-16.77%118
SONY CORP25.12%74 370
PANASONIC CORPORATION-22.21%28 484
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 460
SHARP CORPORATION-45.32%10 096
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 747
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.