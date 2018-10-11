Kodak : at Your Door Step with the New Digitizing Box

Convert video tapes, camcorder tapes, old film reels, and photo prints and slides to digital formats

Kodak is pleased to announce the introduction of the KODAK Digitizing Box, a service designed to help transfer old memories into present day viewing options. The offering is part of a new brand licensing agreement with AMB Media LLC, a direct to consumer digitizer of home movies and photos.

The KODAK Digitizing Box brings a modern version of Kodak’s yellow envelope back to customer door steps and aims to make the daunting task of digitizing aging media easy. A box is shipped to the customer and they place inside of it the media they want to be converted. The media is mailed back in a pre-paid, pre-addressed box. Throughout the entire process, a barcode system has been put in place to track the progress of the box every step of the way. In a matter of weeks, the customer is sent plug and play media, DVDs or digital downloads, along with the treasured memories they sent to be converted.

“Kodak has been capturing and preserving people’s memories for more than a hundred years,” said Joel Satin, Director of Brand Licensing and VP Consumer & Film Division, “This partnership with AMB Media reflects that legacy with a contemporary application for consumers of many ages and backgrounds.”

The KODAK Digitizing Box offers four options of service, with 19 types of media available for conversion to digital, including, VHS tapes, Reel to Reel audio tape, Super 8 Film, 35mm slides and picture negatives just to name a few.

“The KODAK brand brings instant trust and recognition for customers needing to digitize their families old home movies and photos,” said Adam Boeselager, Co-Founder of AMB Media LLC. “For some it’ll be the completion of a journey - maybe their grandfather recorded their childhood on an old Super 8mm film reel and sent it to Kodak to be developed, and now decades later that film can be digitized and modernized with the KODAK Digitizing Box service. Who else would they trust besides the historic KODAK brand?”

Customers can order their KODAK Digitizing Box by going to kodakdigitizing.com. Boxes will also be available at select Bloomingdale’s stores beginning in November 2018.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

About AMB Media

AMB Media LLC, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the largest direct to consumer digitizer of home movies and photos. They provide mail-in professional digital conversion services for film, photographs, video tapes, audio tapes & analog audio recordings. Founded in 2009, AMB Media LLC has serviced over 450,000 families, helping save family films and photos from degrading or being lost forever by preserving their moments digitally on thumb drives, DVDs, or digital download. For additional information, please visit kodakdigitizing.com/contact or email press@ambmediaventures.com

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

