Easton Investments : Executive succession and Board renewal

Via ASX Online ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 17 February 2020 ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Code: EAS ASX Limited

Executive succession and Board renewal

The Directors of Easton Investments Limited (Easton or the Company) advise that the Managing Director, Mr Greg Hayes, has given notice under the terms of his contract that he plans to retire as managing director of the Company. Greg has a 6-month notice period, but has agreed to remain in his role until the 2020 Annual General Meeting or longer if necessary to give the Company ample time to find a suitable replacement.

After 6 years as Managing Director, Greg advised the Board that he believes that the Company's core businesses are on a sound growth footing, with excellent forward trajectory, and later this year would be an appropriate time to bring on a new managing director to take the Company through its next growth phase.

The Company also advises that Mr Rodney Green has confirmed his intention to step down from the Board as an independent, non-executive director in coming months. Rodney is the Company's longest serving director, having joined the Board in 2012, and has variously served as chairman and deputy chairman during this period.

Like Greg, Rodney has made a tremendous contribution to Easton, which the Board believes has exciting prospects due to their effort, commitment and insight. The Board is mindful of the need for continual renewal and Rodney's decision will facilitate this process.

The Company will engage a specialist firm as appropriate to assist in identifying suitable candidates for both the managing director and the independent director roles.

Kevin White

Chairman

Mobile 0403 269 193