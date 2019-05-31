Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Easton Investments Ltd    EQF   AU000000EAS7

EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD

(EQF)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/28
0.895 AUD   --.--%
04:56aEASTON INVESTMENTS : Wizz Air sees scope to prosper in tough European market
RE
04/24EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Easton Investments : Wizz Air sees scope to prosper in tough European market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:56am EDT
Jozsef Varadi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air speaks during an interview in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Low cost carrier Wizz Air said it believes it is better placed than rivals to navigate a challenging operating environment and higher fuel costs in the coming year after delivering solid annual results on Friday.

Wizz said profit would rise in the coming year and it expects opportunities to lift market share as competitors withdraw unprofitable capacity in the face of more costly fuel.

Wizz's focus on eastern and central Europe means it is sheltered from some of the intense competition on popular Mediterranean routes which has dampened the pricing outlook for the likes of easyJet and Ryanair.

"We are the lowest cost producer and the highest margin airline in the industry. If the industry comes under pressure... then the lowest cost producer must prevail," Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told Reuters.

"If it's painful then it's going to be much less painful on us than anyone else," added Varadi, the Hungarian co-founder of the Budapest-based airline.

Unit costs excluding fuel were 1% lower in the 12 months to March 31, though it said air traffic control and airport infrastructure issues were among the challenges it anticipated in the coming year.

It expects net profit in the range of 320-350 million euros in the current financial year, after posting full-year net profit in-line with forecasts at 292 million euros (£257.7 million).

It had previously said net profit for 2018-19 would be in the upper half of its 270-300 million euro guidance.

RBC said that the outlook for the current year was below consensus estimates of 363 million euros but still implied healthy profit growth.

"We see a long-term chance to buy structurally well-positioned growth," RBC analyst Damian Brewer said in a note.

"Wizz shares could pass 50 pounds by 2022 – so beyond the short-term we see strong investment attractions."

Wizz shares fell 3.4 percent to 31 pounds after the results, but remain up 10 percent in 2019, outperforming Europe's biggest airlines which are all down for the year.


For a graphic on Wizz Air vs other carriers in 2019, click:

SPORTING GOAL

Varadi said soccer fans used Wizz to help get to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the all-English Europa League final between London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea on Wednesday, a location criticised for its inaccessibility and poor logistics.

Fans used routes such London Luton to Kutaisi in neighbouring Georgia, as well as going to Baku via Budapest, Varadi said, though he said the airline could do more to cater for sports fans.

"This is something we're going to be more focussed on going forward... we are looking at outbound UK demand much more than before, and we haven't really reacted to events like this, but I think going forward we will," he said.

"In central and eastern Europe, a sport event doesn't rock the boat, but here in the UK it does."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Paul Sandle/Keith Weir)

By Alistair Smout
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD 0.00% 0.895 End-of-day quote.2.30%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -4.18% 3078 Delayed Quote.14.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD
04:56aEASTON INVESTMENTS : Wizz Air sees scope to prosper in tough European market
RE
04/24EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016EASTON INVESTMENTS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
2016EASTON INVESTMENTS : Release of shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
2016EASTON INVESTMENTS : Appendix 4D Half Year Report for the period ended 31 Dec 15
PU
2016EASTON INVESTMENTS : 2016 First Half Results Presentation
PU
2016EASTON INVESTMENTS : 2015/16 First Half Results
PU
2016EASTON INVESTMENTS : Increase in interest in Law Central
PU
2015EASTON INVESTMENTS : 2015 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
More news
Chart EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Easton Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Greg G. Hayes Managing Director & Director
Kevin William White Executive Chairman
Michael A. Harris Chief Financial Officer
Rodney Green Deputy Chairman
Carl Frank Scarcella Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTON INVESTMENTS LTD2.30%21
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%960
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV9.21%825
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%718
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION14.46%379
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP26.83%196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About