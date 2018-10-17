Eastside Distilling : Elects Hollywood Film Producer Pat Crowley to its Board of Directors

Crowley has produced successful films in the Jason Bourne and Jurassic World franchises

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), makers of award-winning craft spirits, today announced the election of Patrick Crowley to its Board of Directors. Crowley was a producer of hugely successful Bourne and Jurassic World films, as well as numerous other Hollywood hits. Crowley will lend his experience to Eastside’s product strategy including its efforts with celebrity-endorsed or co-owned products.

Pat Crowley is a veteran motion picture producer with worldwide experience. He has produced many box office hits: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World, Eight Below, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy, Eagle Eye and The Other Guys. He was the executive producer on Sleepless in Seattle, Legends of the Fall and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. He holds an A.B. from Univ. of California (Berkeley) and a M.A. from Stanford University.

Grover Wickersham, Chairman and CEO of Eastside Distilling, commented, “Marketing strategies in the spirits industry are increasingly based on celebrity endorsements and co-ownership. We have certainly seen that with our own Redneck Riviera Whiskey brand. With his experience and connections, as well as understanding of product branding, Pat is a great addition to our board of directors.”

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005885/en/