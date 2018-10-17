Eastside Distilling : Elects Hollywood Film Producer Pat Crowley to its Board of Directors

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), makers of award-winning craft
spirits, today announced the election of Patrick Crowley to its Board of
Directors. Crowley was a producer of hugely successful Bourne and
Jurassic World films, as well as numerous other Hollywood hits. Crowley
will lend his experience to Eastside’s product strategy including its
efforts with celebrity-endorsed or co-owned products.
Pat Crowley is a veteran motion picture producer with
worldwide experience. He has produced many box office hits: Jurassic
World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World, Eight Below, The Bourne Identity,
The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy, Eagle Eye
and The Other Guys. He was the executive producer on Sleepless in
Seattle, Legends of the Fall and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. He
holds an A.B. from Univ. of California (Berkeley) and a M.A.
from Stanford University.
Grover Wickersham, Chairman and CEO of Eastside Distilling, commented,
“Marketing strategies in the spirits industry are increasingly based on
celebrity endorsements and co-ownership. We have certainly seen that
with our own Redneck Riviera Whiskey brand. With his experience and
connections, as well as understanding of product branding, Pat is a
great addition to our board of directors.”
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing
high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since
2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product
lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose
Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee
Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling
is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety
One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck
Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits
are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s
MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading
independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more
information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and Facebook.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking
statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in
economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the
Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new
customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's
ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's
success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks
and related information described from time to time in the Company's
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including
the financial statements and related information contained in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may
include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals,
anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no
obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005885/en/