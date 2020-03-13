Eastside Distilling : Expands its Premium Product Line with Azuñia Tequila, Burnside Bourbon and Hue-Hue Coffee Rum

PORTLAND, Ore., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced expanded distribution in Florida and California for the Company's Azuñia Tequila, Burnside Bourbon and Hue-Hue Coffee Rum (pronounced Way-Way) brands. The expansion of these brands leverages the Company's distribution capabilities in each market, which are led by Eastside's Redneck Riviera Whiskey and Granny Rich RSV.

In Florida, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), in addition to Redneck Riviera Whiskey and Granny Rich RSV, will begin distributing Eastside's award-winning Azuñia Tequila, Burnside Whiskey and Hue-Hue Coffee Rum products in the fast-growing tequila, bourbon and cordial categories.

In California, where the RNDC/Young's Market partnership distributes Redneck Riviera Whiskey and Azuñia Tequila in the market, consumers will now be introduced to both the Burnside Bourbon portfolio and Hue-Hue Coffee Rum.

"This expands our suite of products in two of our largest markets," said Eastside President Robert Manfredonia. "These award-winning brands are all fantastic. I'm sure they will resonate well with the customer bases in Florida and California."

Hue-Hue Coffee Rum is an exciting new cordial made with cold-brew fair-trade, single-origin Arabica coffee beans grown at the Finca El Paternal Estate in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, and proudly sourced & lightly roasted through Portland Roasting Company. The concentrated brew is then blended with premium silver rum and a trace amount of Demerara sugar in a memorable marriage of flavors, giving Hue-Hue a natural, deep, smooth richness.

Burnside Whiskey is a collection of four expressions meticulously blended straight bourbons and whiskeys ranging in ages and mash-bills all kissed by glorious Oregon White Oak, aka Quercus garryanna.

Azuñia Tequila is a timeless expression of the heritage and traditional processes of our family farm in the heart of Mexico. Rancho Miravalle, our agave farm and tequila distillery, located in the heart of the Tequila Valley, produces our organic, premium, and award-winning 100 percent Weber Blue Agave tequilas through sustainable farming practices and with no additives, nothing artificial, no sugar, and no GMOs. The result is smooth, authentic Azuñia tequila.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera and companion brand Granny Rich Whiskey, newly acquired Azuñia Tequilas, Burnside Bourbons and Rye, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, and Portland Potato Vodkas. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information, visit eastsidedistilling.com and follow Eastside Distilling on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

