Eastside Distilling : Extends Exercise Period of The Warrants (“EASTW”) Until September 20, 2018

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAST, EASTW) today announced that the
warrant exercise period for its warrants to purchase shares of common
stock, which were sold in its public offering of units in August 2017
and the warrants sold in the note offering between March and June 2018
(collectively, the “Warrants”), which was to expire at 5:00 pm Pacific
time on September 14, 2018, has been extended by four business days to
5:00 pm Pacific time on September 20, 2018 (the “Redemption Time”). This
announcement follows Eastside’s prior notice and extension to warrant
holders of its call for redemption of the Warrants and is done to allow
additional time for the remaining few warrant holders and their brokers
to complete the paperwork needed to exercise the Warrants through DTC.
This extension is being done to accommodate the holders of approximately
80,000 warrants that remain outstanding.
As previously announced, registered holders of the Warrants will have
until the Redemption Time to exercise each Warrant for one share of
common stock at a price of $5.40 per share. This additional extension of
the warrant exercise period also extends the previously announced date
for cessation of trading of the Warrants on the NASDAQ Capital Market.
The Warrants will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market at the
close of the market on September 20, 2018 and will be delisted from
NASDAQ on September 21, 2018. Eastside’s common stock will remain
trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the trading symbol “EAST.”
In addition, Eastside will allow a three day “protect” period after
September 20 to allow for settlement of exercised Warrants after the
Redemption Time. Accordingly, any Warrants for which notice of
guaranteed delivery is received prior to 5:00 pm Pacific time on
September 20, 2018 shall be deemed exercised so long as the procedure
for book-entry transfer via DWAC (or physical delivery of warrant
certificates) is completed for the protected Warrants, and the funds
required for exercise are received by Eastside’s Warrant Agent, Pacific
Stock Transfer Corporation, by 5:00 pm Pacific time on September 25,
2018. Any Warrants not exercised by the registered holders will
automatically expire on September 25, 2018, and Eastside will thereafter
remit to the registered holders of expired Warrants the sum of $0.15 per
Warrant. After expiration, registered holders of expired Warrants will
have no rights or privileges other than to receive $0.15 per Warrant.
The common stock underlying the Warrants is registered pursuant to
registration statements filed with and declared effective by the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
If you are a beneficial holder of Warrants subject to the notice of
redemption (i.e., your Warrants are held in street name by a
brokerage firm or other nominee), you are advised to contact your
broker, Lytham Partners, LLC (Eastside’s investor relations firm) at
602-889-9700, or Eastside’s Chief Financial Officer, Steven Shum at
971-888-4264.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing
high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since
2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product
lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose
Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee
Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling
is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One
Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera
Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are
crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s
MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading
independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more
information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and Facebook.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking
statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in
economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the
Company’s products in the market; the Company’s success in obtaining new
customers; the Company’s success in product development; the Company’s
ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company’s
success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks
and related information described from time to time in the Company’s
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including
the financial statements and related information contained in the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may
include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals,
anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no
obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.
