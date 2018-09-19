Eastside Distilling : Indiana Joins Redneck Riviera Whiskey’s Growing List of Midwestern States

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), maker of craft spirits, today announced that Indiana is the 29th state in which Redneck Riviera Whiskey is distributed. Launched in February of 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside Distilling and John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich. Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), a leading distributor of premier spirits brands, will lead the Indiana effort to establish the Redneck Riviera Whiskey brand.

The Company has received an authorization from Big Red Liquors, a leading retail of fine wine and spirits in Indiana. Big Red Liquors has been serving Indiana for more than 40 years, offering a broad selection, value and service in the communities it serves. RNDC is in the process of distributing product to stores in the Big Red Liquors network throughout Indiana with product expected to be on store shelves soon.

Jarrett Catalani, Senior Vice President of Sales for Eastside Distilling, said, “We are delighted to team with Big Red Liquors and RNDC to establish Redneck Riviera Whiskey in the great state of Indiana. We are building a strong presence in the Midwest as Indiana joins Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. We are excited by the opportunities ahead.”

Launched in February 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and Indiana.

About Redneck Riviera

Redneck Riviera, John Rich’s privately held lifestyle brand, celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of a honky-tonk bar. More information can be found here.

About Big Red Liquors

Big Red Liquors has been serving Indiana for over 40 years. We seek to offer incredible selection, value and service and to be a partner in the communities we serve. When you step into a Big Red Liquors store, we hope you’ll be not just surprised, but amazed, by our selection and the knowledge that our staff provides. We get into the history and culture of responsible drinking and appreciate someone who really knows their stuff.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

