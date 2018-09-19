Eastside Distilling : Indiana Joins Redneck Riviera Whiskey’s Growing List of Midwestern States

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), maker of craft spirits, today
announced that Indiana is the 29th state in which Redneck Riviera
Whiskey is distributed. Launched in February of 2018, Redneck Riviera
Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside Distilling and John
Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the
award-winning duo Big & Rich. Republic National Distributing Company
(RNDC), a leading distributor of premier spirits brands, will lead the
Indiana effort to establish the Redneck Riviera Whiskey brand.
The Company has received an authorization from Big Red Liquors, a
leading retail of fine wine and spirits in Indiana. Big Red Liquors has
been serving Indiana for more than 40 years, offering a broad selection,
value and service in the communities it serves. RNDC is in the process
of distributing product to stores in the Big Red Liquors network
throughout Indiana with product expected to be on store shelves soon.
Jarrett Catalani, Senior Vice President of Sales for Eastside
Distilling, said, “We are delighted to team with Big Red Liquors and
RNDC to establish Redneck Riviera Whiskey in the great state of Indiana.
We are building a strong presence in the Midwest as Indiana joins
Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, North Dakota, South
Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. We are excited by the
opportunities ahead.”
Launched in February 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in
Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida,
North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon,
Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa,
Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado,
Nevada, Arizona and Indiana.
About Redneck Riviera
Redneck Riviera, John Rich’s privately held lifestyle brand, celebrates
America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn
up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is
America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for
everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long.
Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through
footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a
variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the
opening of a honky-tonk bar. More information can be found here.
About Big Red Liquors
Big Red Liquors has been serving Indiana for over 40 years. We seek to
offer incredible selection, value and service and to be a partner in the
communities we serve. When you step into a Big Red Liquors store, we
hope you’ll be not just surprised, but amazed, by our selection and the
knowledge that our staff provides. We get into the history and culture
of responsible drinking and appreciate someone who really knows their
stuff.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing
high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since
2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product
lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose
Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee
Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling
is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One
Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera
Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are
crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s
MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading
independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more
information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and Facebook.
