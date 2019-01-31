Eastside Distilling : Redneck Riviera Whiskey Approved by RNDC for Ohio

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced that Redneck Riviera Whiskey has received a contract for distribution in Ohio, subject to state regulatory approval. The company has requested a license to operate (LTO) and upon final approvals, Eastside and RNDC intend to move quickly to have product in consumers’ hands to meet demand. Ohio will become the 39th state to carry the product since its launch less than a year ago.

Robert Manfredonia, President of Eastside Distilling, said, “We are very optimistic about our potential welcome in Ohio. Based on social media activity and consumer inquiries, Ohio is a state where we already have a large number of people who are interested in buying and trying our brand. Of the brand information inquiries we receive by city, the Ohio cities, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus, constitute three of our top ten. To support the launch, John Rich is planning a series of on-site visits to stores, restaurants and bars and our media promotions group is planning to support John’s effort with an aggressive radio blitz and targeted digital advertising.”

Manfredonia continued, “We believe that 2019 will be a milestone year for the brand. The work we did in 2018 should begin to pay off this quarter as chain accounts begin to receive product in quantity. Starting in early March and extending through May, we anticipate that Redneck Riviera Whiskey will ship to approximately 2,300 new store locations as part of national accounts, such as large box retailers, and significantly more than that when independent stores are counted. We are also considering potential brand extensions, such as sister products or other volume formats, and are excited by our innovation pipeline.”

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside and John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich. Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a small batch whiskey with vanilla honey smoothness and a subtle finish that consumers are sure to love. Redneck Riviera Whiskey was crafted by the famed distilling team at Eastside, headed up by Mel Heim and Travis Schoney. The team painstakingly developed what Eastside and John Rich believe is a superb whiskey unlike any other on the market, working over many months, with input from John Rich and friends.

Launched in February 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, The District of Columbia, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Arkansas.

About Redneck Riviera

Redneck Riviera, John Rich’s privately held lifestyle brand, celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of a honky-tonk bar. More information can be found here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

