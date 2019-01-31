Eastside Distilling : Redneck Riviera Whiskey Approved by RNDC for Ohio

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced that Redneck
Riviera Whiskey has received a contract for distribution in Ohio,
subject to state regulatory approval. The company has requested a
license to operate (LTO) and upon final approvals, Eastside and RNDC
intend to move quickly to have product in consumers’ hands to meet
demand. Ohio will become the 39th state to carry the product since its
launch less than a year ago.
Robert Manfredonia, President of Eastside Distilling, said, “We are very
optimistic about our potential welcome in Ohio. Based on social media
activity and consumer inquiries, Ohio is a state where we already have a
large number of people who are interested in buying and trying our
brand. Of the brand information inquiries we receive by city, the Ohio
cities, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus, constitute three of our top
ten. To support the launch, John Rich is planning a series of on-site
visits to stores, restaurants and bars and our media promotions group is
planning to support John’s effort with an aggressive radio blitz and
targeted digital advertising.”
Manfredonia continued, “We believe that 2019 will be a milestone year
for the brand. The work we did in 2018 should begin to pay off this
quarter as chain accounts begin to receive product in quantity. Starting
in early March and extending through May, we anticipate that Redneck
Riviera Whiskey will ship to approximately 2,300 new store locations as
part of national accounts, such as large box retailers, and
significantly more than that when independent stores are counted. We are
also considering potential brand extensions, such as sister products or
other volume formats, and are excited by our innovation pipeline.”
Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside and
John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the
award-winning duo Big & Rich. Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a small batch
whiskey with vanilla honey smoothness and a subtle finish that consumers
are sure to love. Redneck Riviera Whiskey was crafted by the famed
distilling team at Eastside, headed up by Mel Heim and Travis Schoney.
The team painstakingly developed what Eastside and John Rich believe is
a superb whiskey unlike any other on the market, working over many
months, with input from John Rich and friends.
Launched in February 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in
Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida,
North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon,
Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa,
Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado,
Nevada, Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, The District of Columbia, New York,
New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine,
and Arkansas.
About Redneck Riviera
Redneck Riviera, John Rich’s privately held lifestyle brand, celebrates
America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn
up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is
America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for
everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long.
Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through
footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a
variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the
opening of a honky-tonk bar. More information can be found here.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing
high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since
2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product
lineup that includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Burnside Bourbon, West End
American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato
Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused
spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling
(makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey)
and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck
Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and
taste. Eastside’s Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the
Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink
canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and Facebook.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking
statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in
economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the
Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new
customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's
ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's
success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks
and related information described from time to time in the Company's
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including
the financial statements and related information contained in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may
include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals,
anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no
obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005183/en/