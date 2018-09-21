Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EASY SOFTWARE AG    ESY   DE0005634000

EASY SOFTWARE AG (ESY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

EASY SOFTWARE AG: Change in forecast for the financial year 2018 and guidance for the financial year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 06:55pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
EASY SOFTWARE AG: Change in forecast for the financial year 2018 and guidance for the financial year 2019

21-Sep-2018 / 18:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in forecast for the financial year 2018 and guidance for the financial year 2019
 
Mülheim an der Ruhr, September 21, 2018. By the end of the third quarter of 2018, it became apparent that the one-off cost effects from the first half of 2018 and the under-utilisation of capacity in the consulting segment could not be made up for. Thus, the management board of EASY SOFTWARE AG (ISIN: DE0005634000, WKN 563400) resolved today, with the approval of the supervisory board, to implement restructuring measures to optimize the cost structure in EASY Group, which will initially lead to further expenses having negative impact in the form of extraordinary effects in the amount of approximately EUR 2.1 m. From today's perspective, these extraordinary effects will effect both the third and fourth quarter and require the following forecast change for 2018.
 
The Group EBITDA forecast has been revised to a level of EUR 0.4 m to EUR 1.0 m. The sales forecast for the financial year is confirmed with growth up to EUR 45 m to EUR 47 m. This corresponds to sales growth of 5% to 10% and to an EBITDA margin in the single-digit percentage range.
 
Based on the productivity increases resulting from the planned restructuring measures and taking into account the continued high level of orders and the continued positive development of the cloud business, the management board currently expects a further increase in revenue in the financial year 2019 to EUR 48 m to EUR 50 m and a significant increase in Group EBITDA up to EUR 4.0 m to EUR 5.0 m, provided that the basic market parameters remain unchanged.
 
EASY SOFTWARE AG
The Management Board


Contact:
Thorsten Eska, CFO

21-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG
Am Hauptbahnhof 4
45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
Germany
Phone: +49(0) 208 450 16-0
Fax: +49(0) 208 450 16-90
E-mail: investor@easy.de
Internet: www.easy.de
ISIN: DE0005634000
WKN: 563400
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

726331  21-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASY SOFTWARE AG
06:55pEASY SOFTWARE AG : Change in forecast for the financial year 2018 and guidance f..
EQ
05:50pEASY SOFTWARE AG : Decision of the Federal Court of Justice - Annulment of the d..
EQ
08/31EASY SOFTWARE AG : Half-year financial report published
EQ
08/24EASY SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
08/23EASY SOFTWARE AG : Future CEO Dieter Weißhaar presents growth strategy EASY 21
EQ
07/04EASY SOFTWARE : UK Boosts Sales And Support With Key Appointments
AQ
07/04EASY SOFTWARE : UK Boosts Sales And Support With Key Appointments; Experienced e..
AQ
06/13EASY SOFTWARE : Software for the digital transformation comes from Mülheim
PU
05/17EASY SOFTWARE : Dieter Weisshaar to become new chairman of the Management Board ..
PU
05/16EASY SOFTWARE AG : Dieter Weisshaar to become new chairman of the Management Boa..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46,4 M
EBIT 2018 2,50 M
Net income 2018 2,90 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 29,4 M
Chart EASY SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
EASY SOFTWARE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASY SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,45 €
Spread / Average Target 74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Weisshaar Chairman-Management Board
Oliver Krautscheid Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Eska Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Tegtmeier Head-Organization & Information Technology
Stefan ten Doornkaat Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASY SOFTWARE AG-19.41%35
ORACLE CORPORATION6.66%191 027
SAP8.76%147 125
INTUIT40.35%57 283
SERVICENOW INC43.68%33 330
HEXAGON27.28%20 523
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.