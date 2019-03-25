EASY SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.03.2019 / 14:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Krautscheid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EASY SOFTWARE AG

b) LEI

391200PMGCWW5RD7BL90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005634000

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of the subscription rights granted in the context of a cash capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.82 EUR 3706.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.82 EUR 3706.58 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

