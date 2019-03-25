Log in
EASY SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/25/2019 | 10:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2019 / 14:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Krautscheid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EASY SOFTWARE AG

b) LEI
391200PMGCWW5RD7BL90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005634000

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of the subscription rights granted in the context of a cash capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.82 EUR 3706.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.82 EUR 3706.58 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG
Am Hauptbahnhof 4
45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
Germany
Internet: www.easy.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49989  25.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
