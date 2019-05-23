Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Easyhotel PLC    EZH   GB00BN56KF84

EASYHOTEL PLC

(EZH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/22 11:35:23 am
74 GBp   --.--%
02:48aEASYHOTEL : Old Street Office Pre-let
PU
05/22EASYHOTEL : Blackpool Acquisition Update
PU
05/03CORRECTION : Trading Update and Pre-close Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Easyhotel : Old Street Office Pre-let

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:48am EDT

RNS Number : 9083Z easyHotel PLC

23 May 2019

23 May 2019

easyHotel plc

easyHotel plc

("easyHotel", "the Group" or "the Company")

Old Street Office Pre-let

easyHotel, the owner, developer and operator of super budget branded hotels, announces that it has pre-let all of the self-contained oce accommoda on (15,500 sq. ) at its property at its 80 Old Street, London refurbishment project to a single tenant.

The oces have been pre-let on a ten-year FRI (fully repairing and insuring) lease at an annual rent of £59.50 per sq. with an upward only rent review at year ﬁve. There is an ini al rent-free period. The new tenant, Knotel, is a global ﬂexible oce operator that currently manages over 3 million sq. of space across 200 loca ons spanning New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sao Paolo, Berlin as well as London.

The self-containedair-conditioned offices are on the upper floors (3rd - 5th floors) of the property and include a roof terrace. The offices have a dedicated reception area for which Knotel will pay an additional rent of £29.75 per sq. ft.

The Group's newly refurbished 89-bedroom hotel (Ground 1s t and 2nd floors) is due to open in June 2019.

At the end of September 2018, the net book value of 80 Old Street was £12.9m. Since that time the Group has invested approximately £7m refurbishing the en re property. Based on preliminary advice, the Board believes that on comple on of the project and reopening of its London ﬂagship hotel, this freehold property is likely to be valued (at the current year end) at substantially more than its current book value.

Commenting, Guy Parsons, Chief Executive of easyHotel plc said:

"With the oce space now let and the newly refurbished hotel on track to open in June, both ahead of plan, we continue to be very pleased with the outcome of the redevelopment programme at Old Street.

"The recent preliminary valua on of the oce space alone is also very encouraging, with the incremental increase in the value of the whole site already representing an immediate return on investment for shareholders."

Commenting, Tom Dugarin, UK General Manager of Knotel said:

"Knotel continues its rapid London expansion with 80 Old Street, taking our total UK footprint to approximately 240,000 square feet across 18 locations. Knotel meets our customers' global workspace necessities - from high-growth startups to enterprises alike - by aligning their real estate and business needs with the flexibility of our tailored, on- demand and scalable workplace platform."

Enquiries:

easyHotel plc

Guy Parsons, Chief Executive Officer

www.easyhotel.com

Gary Burton, Chief Financial Officer

http://ir.easyhotel.com

Investec (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7597 5970

David Anderson

Houston PR (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 20 3701 7660

Kate Hoare / Laura Stewart

Notes to Editors:

www.easyhotel.com http://ir.easyhotel.com

easyHotel is the owner, developer, operator and franchisor of branded hotels. Its strategy is to target the super budget segment of the hotel industry by marketing "clean, comfortable and safe" hotel rooms to its customers.

Operating hotels

easyHotel's eleven owned hotels currently comprise 1,216 rooms, and it has a further 25 franchised hotels with 2,139 rooms.

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom: Old Street (London), Glasgow, Croydon, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle*, Leeds, Sheffield and Ipswich.

Spain: Barcelona

Franchise locations:

United Kingdom: Edinburgh, London Heathrow, Central London, Luton, Reading and Belfast.

Europe: Belgium (Brussels), Bulgaria (Soﬁa), Germany (Berlin, Frankfurt, Bernkastel-Kues), Hungary (Budapest), The

Netherlands (Amsterdam: City, Arena & Zaandam, Ro erdam, The Hague, The Hague Scheveningen Beach, Maastricht), Portugal (Lisbon), Switzerland (Basel, Zurich).

International: UAE (Dubai).

Hotel development pipeline

The Company's committed development pipeline of owned and franchised hotels currently consists of:

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom: Milton Keynes, Chester, Cardi, Oxford*, Blackpool. Subject to planning consent: Cambridge* and Bristol.

Europe: Subject to planning consent: Ireland (Dublin), France (Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport*).

Franchise hotels:

Europe: Spain (Malaga), Switzerland (Zurich, Basel), Netherlands (Amsterdam Schiphol Airport).

International: Iran, Sri Lanka, Turkey (Istanbul), UAE (Dubai).

*Hotels under an operating lease.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCPGUWPAUPBGQP

Disclaimer

easyHotel plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 06:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYHOTEL PLC
02:48aEASYHOTEL : Old Street Office Pre-let
PU
05/22EASYHOTEL : Blackpool Acquisition Update
PU
05/03CORRECTION : Trading Update and Pre-close Statement
PU
03/29EASYHOTEL : Holding(s) in Company
PU
01/21EASYHOTEL : Result of AGM
PU
01/21EASYHOTEL : Trading Update
PU
2018EASYHOTEL : Posting of Annual Report, Accounts and AGM Notice
PU
2018EASYHOTEL : European Development Update
PU
2018EASYHOTEL : Final Results
PU
2018EASYHOTEL PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18,0 M
EBIT 2019 2,20 M
Net income 2019 1,10 M
Debt 2019 3,80 M
Yield 2019 0,27%
P/E ratio 2019 105,71
P/E ratio 2020 33,64
EV / Sales 2019 6,21x
EV / Sales 2020 5,59x
Capitalization 108 M
Chart EASYHOTEL PLC
Duration : Period :
Easyhotel PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYHOTEL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,31  GBP
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Paul Cuthbert Parsons Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Stewart Lane Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Lee Burton Chief Financial Officer
Scott Somervaille Christie Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Andre Louis Vieilledent Executive Director & Director-Group Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYHOTEL PLC-15.43%137
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC23.25%5 364
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-10.52%4 742
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC17.85%4 694
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC14.65%3 378
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.19.39%3 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About