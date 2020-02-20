Log in
EASYHOTEL PLC

EASYHOTEL PLC

(EZH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:01 am
91 GBp   --.--%
02:09aEASYHOTEL : Development Update
PU
2019EASYHOTEL : Correction - Development Update
PU
2019EASYHOTEL : Development Update
PU
easyHotel : Development Update

02/20/2020
Regulatory Story
Development Update
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5349D
easyHotel PLC
20 February 2020

easyHotel plc

('easyHotel', 'the Group' or 'the Company')

easyHotel acquires Madrid freehold site for new 230-room hotel

easyHotel plc, the owner, developer and operator of 'super budget' hotels, today announces it has acquireda freehold site in Madrid, Spain, where it plans to develop a 230-bedroom easyHotel. The new premises will be easyHotel's second owned hotel in Spain as the business seeks to expand in major European cities.

Located on Mendez Alvaro, one of central Madrid's busiest avenues, the site has excellent transport links including being only 10 minutes' walk to Atocha, Madrid's main high-speed rail station, and less than 200m from the nearest metro. The area is home to significant commercial and residential development projects which are expected to attract large numbers of visitors to the area.

Madrid is the capital and most populated city in Spain and is a leading economic hub in Southern Europe. It hosts the head offices of many of the country's biggest companies as well as the Spanish government and is home to two world-renowned football clubs. The city is also a popular destination for tourists, attracting 9m visitors each year of which 51% are international visitors.

The Group will develop the site for the purpose-built easyHotel which is expected to open in the 2021/22 financial year. The total forecast cost of acquisition and construction is expected to be in the region of €28m.

Commenting, Scott Christie, Interim Chief Executive Officer at easyHotel, said:

'Our new investment in Spain marks the latest step in our strategy to expand our owned hotel network across centrally located, high quality sites in major European cities. Madrid is an iconic destination with numerous attractions for both tourist and business travellers, and we are confident our super budget offering will resonate with visitors keen to experience Spain's capital.

'The Group continues to make good progress towards securing sites in its target destinations and we look forward to announcing further developments in due course.'

ENDS

Enquiries:

easyHotel plc


Scott Christie, Interim Chief Executive Officer

www.easyhotel.com

Harm Meijer, Non-executive Chairman

Investec (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7597 5970

David Anderson


Houston (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 20 3701 7660

Kate Hoare / Laura Stewart


Notes to Editors:

easyHotel is the owner, developer, operator and franchisor of branded hotels. Its strategy is to target the super budget segment of the hotel industry by marketing 'clean, comfortable and safe' hotel rooms to its customers.

Operating hotels

easyHotel has an estate of 40 hotels with 3,759 rooms, comprising 27 franchised hotels (2,332 rooms) and 13owned hotels (1,427 rooms).

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom: Old Street (London), Glasgow, Croydon, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle*, Leeds, Sheffield, Ipswich, Milton Keynes.

Spain: Barcelona

France: Nice

Franchise locations:

United Kingdom: Edinburgh, London Heathrow, Central London, Luton, Reading and Belfast.

Europe: Belgium (Brussels), Bulgaria (Sofia), Germany (Berlin, Frankfurt, Bernkastel-Kues), Hungary (Budapest), The Netherlands (Amsterdam: City, Arena & Zaandam, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam, The Hague, The Hague Scheveningen Beach, Maastricht), Portugal (Lisbon), Switzerland (Basel, Zurich).

International: UAE (Dubai).

Hotel development pipeline

The Company's committed development pipeline of owned and franchised hotels currently consists of:

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom: Chester, Cardiff, Oxford*, Blackpool, Cambridge* and Bristol#.

Europe: Ireland (Dublin), France (Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport*), Spain (Madrid)

Franchise hotels:

Europe: Spain (Malaga), Switzerland (Zurich, Basel).

*Hotels under an operating lease.

#Subject to planning permission.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDKKCBPBBKBPBD
Development Update - RNS

Disclaimer

easyHotel plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:04 UTC
