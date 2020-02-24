easyHotel : Posting of Annual Report, Accounts and AGM Notice

24 February 2020

easyHotel, the owner, developer, operator and franchisor of 'super budget' branded hotels, confirms it today posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held in the Courtyard Meeting Room, Somerset House, The Strand, London WC2R 1LA at 10.30am on 25 March 2020. Copies of both documents are available from its investor relations website at http://ir.easyhotel.com.

Enquiries:

easyHotel plc

Scott Christie, Interim Chief Executive Officer www.easyhotel.com Harm Meijer, Non-executive Chairman http://ir.easyhotel.com



Investec (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 David Anderson

Houston (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3701 7660 Kate Hoare / Laura Stewart



Notes to Editors:

easyHotel is the owner, developer, operator and franchisor of branded hotels. Its strategy is to target the super budget segment of the hotel industry by marketing 'clean, comfortable and safe' hotel rooms to its customers.

Operating hotels

easyHotel has an estate of 40 hotels with 3,759 rooms, comprising 27 franchised hotels (2,332 rooms) and

13 owned hotels (1,427 rooms).

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom: Old Street (London), Glasgow, Croydon, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle*, Leeds, Sheffield, Ipswich, Milton Keynes.

Spain: Barcelona

France: Nice

Franchise locations:

United Kingdom: Edinburgh, London Heathrow, Central London, Luton, Reading and Belfast.

Europe: Belgium (Brussels), Bulgaria (Sofia), Germany (Berlin, Frankfurt, Bernkastel-Kues), Hungary (Budapest), The Netherlands (Amsterdam: City, Arena & Zaandam, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam, The Hague, The Hague Scheveningen Beach, Maastricht), Portugal (Lisbon), Switzerland (Basel, Zurich).

International: UAE (Dubai).

Hotel development pipeline

The Company's committed development pipeline of owned and franchised hotels currently consists of:

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom: Chester, Cardiff, Oxford*, Blackpool, Cambridge* and Bristol#.

Europe: Ireland (Dublin), France (Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport*), Spain (Madrid)

Franchise hotels:

Europe: Spain (Malaga), Switzerland (Zurich, Basel).

*Hotels under an operating lease.

#Subject to planning permission.