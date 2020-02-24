Log in
easyHotel : Posting of Annual Report, Accounts and AGM Notice

02/24/2020 | 12:58pm EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Posting of Annual Report, Accounts and AGM Notice
Released 17:54 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9676D
easyHotel PLC
24 February 2020

24 February 2020

easyHotel plc

('easyHotel', 'the Group' or 'the Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice

easyHotel, the owner, developer, operator and franchisor of 'super budget' branded hotels, confirms it today posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held in the Courtyard Meeting Room, Somerset House, The Strand, London WC2R 1LA at 10.30am on 25 March 2020. Copies of both documents are available from its investor relations website at http://ir.easyhotel.com.

Enquiries:

easyHotel plc


Scott Christie, Interim Chief Executive Officer

www.easyhotel.com

Harm Meijer, Non-executive Chairman

http://ir.easyhotel.com



Investec (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7597 5970

David Anderson


Houston (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 20 3701 7660

Kate Hoare / Laura Stewart


Notes to Editors:

www.easyhotel.comhttp://ir.easyhotel.com

easyHotel is the owner, developer, operator and franchisor of branded hotels. Its strategy is to target the super budget segment of the hotel industry by marketing 'clean, comfortable and safe' hotel rooms to its customers.

Operating hotels

easyHotel has an estate of 40 hotels with 3,759 rooms, comprising 27 franchised hotels (2,332 rooms) and 13owned hotels (1,427 rooms).

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom: Old Street (London), Glasgow, Croydon, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle*, Leeds, Sheffield, Ipswich, Milton Keynes.

Spain: Barcelona

France: Nice

Franchise locations:

United Kingdom: Edinburgh, London Heathrow, Central London, Luton, Reading and Belfast.

Europe: Belgium (Brussels), Bulgaria (Sofia), Germany (Berlin, Frankfurt, Bernkastel-Kues), Hungary (Budapest), The Netherlands (Amsterdam: City, Arena & Zaandam, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam, The Hague, The Hague Scheveningen Beach, Maastricht), Portugal (Lisbon), Switzerland (Basel, Zurich).

International: UAE (Dubai).

Hotel development pipeline

The Company's committed development pipeline of owned and franchised hotels currently consists of:

Owned hotels:

United Kingdom: Chester, Cardiff, Oxford*, Blackpool, Cambridge* and Bristol#.

Europe: Ireland (Dublin), France (Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport*), Spain (Madrid)

Franchise hotels:

Europe: Spain (Malaga), Switzerland (Zurich, Basel).

*Hotels under an operating lease.

#Subject to planning permission.


Disclaimer

easyHotel plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 17:57:03 UTC
