EASYJET (EZJ)
  News  
EasyJet still in talks with Italy over Alitalia's short-haul operations

09/06/2018 | 10:33am CEST
An easyJet Airbus A320 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca

LONDON (Reuters) - EasyJet is still engaged in discussions with the Italian government over Alitalia's short-haul operations but any deal needs to make commercial sense, the low-cost carrier's boss said on Thursday.

EasyJet, Lufthansa, and budget carrier Wizz Air submitted expressions of interest earlier this year in at least parts of Alitalia, but the lengthy formation of a new anti-establishment government in Italy, which finally came to power in June, delayed the process.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said any deal had to be strategic, has to be something the firm can handle operationally and has to make commercial sense.

"Those are the things we are looking for and those are the discussions we are having. And sometimes the discussions are progressing faster and sometimes they are progressing a little bit slower," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET -0.30% 1490 Delayed Quote.2.12%
LUFTHANSA GROUP 0.04% 22.48 Delayed Quote.-26.86%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.45% 3104 Delayed Quote.-15.27%
