Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET (EZJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/05 05:35:07 pm
1208.5 GBp   +1.13%
05:15pItaly works on extending Alitalia loan deadline
RE
10/05Airlines agree to provide more aircraft in Germany - transport mi..
RE
10/05EASYJET : Directorate Change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Italy works on extending Alitalia loan deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 05:15pm CEST
An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is working on an extension of as much as six months to a Dec. 15 deadline for Alitalia to repay a 900 million euro ($1 billion) loan meant to keep the airline afloat while it searches for a buyer, a government source said on Saturday.

Once a symbol of Italy's post-war economic boom, but recently in trouble due to competition from low-cost carriers and high speed trains, Alitalia was put under special administration last year after workers rejected a rescue plan.

As part of the process, Rome has been looking for a buyer, but it has been delayed because of a change of government.

Any extension to the bridge loan deadline may irk the European Commission, which has already been looking into whether it constituted state aid. It may also violate EU guidelines, which allow rescue loans only as a short-term emergency measure.

Alitalia declined to comment.

Officials within the populist government that came into power in June have said that Rome would like to put 51 percent of Alitalia in public hands, possibly via a tie-up with one of Italy's state-owned giants, flanked by a strong industrial player.

Gianfranco Battisti, the head of Italy's Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), said last month that Alitalia could be an opportunity for the state-owned railways group, adding he saw synergies in ticketing and routes.

However, Battisti said on Friday that FS was not focused on "financial participations in other companies" at the moment, in comments attributed to him by Italian newspapers on Saturday.

Earlier this year, EasyJet, Lufthansa, and budget carrier Wizz Air submitted expressions of interest in at least parts of Alitalia.

Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, who this week promised to conclude the Alitalia question in November, has called a meeting with the airline's unions for Friday, Oct. 12.

The sale was supposed to be concluded by April 30, but that was moved to the end of October due to the government change.

($1 = 0.8679 euros)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET 1.13% 1208.5 Delayed Quote.-17.45%
LUFTHANSA GROUP -1.50% 19.655 Delayed Quote.-36.02%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.29% 2586 Delayed Quote.-29.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYJET
05:15pItaly works on extending Alitalia loan deadline
RE
10/05Airlines agree to provide more aircraft in Germany - transport ministry
RE
10/05EASYJET : Directorate Change
PU
10/05EASYJET : Passengers up in september
AQ
10/04EASYJET : monthly traffic statistics for September 2018*
PU
10/04EASYJET : Passenger Statistics for September 2018
PU
10/03EASYJET : and Virgin Atlantic team up to offer transatlantic connections
AQ
10/02EASYJET : extends ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ to new connections airline ..
PU
10/01easyJet founder sues Netflix over 'Easy'
RE
10/01EASYJET : tool lets people use photos to search for flights
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02European And Asian Value Ideas - The Idea Guide 
08/31Citi positive on easyJet 
08/15Consolidation Is Changing The Airline Industry 
07/19EasyJet Plc (ESYJY) Q3 Trading Update - Slideshow 
07/18More on EasyJet's Q3 results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 5 813 M
EBIT 2018 603 M
Net income 2018 373 M
Debt 2018 244 M
Yield 2018 4,44%
P/E ratio 2018 12,18
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 4 800 M
Chart EASYJET
Duration : Period :
easyJet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Chairman
Margaret Christine Browne Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Brocklesby Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET-17.45%6 296
DELTA AIR LINES-4.36%36 433
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC24.84%22 937
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%15 904
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.08%15 841
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.79%15 496
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.