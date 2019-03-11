Norwegian Air's income per passenger rose less than expected in February

The airline raised 3 billion Norwegian crowns (£265.4 million) in cash from shareholders in recent months and said it would cut costs and slam the brakes on its rapid growth in a bid to regain profitability.

Norwegian's yield, a measure of revenue per passenger carried and kilometres flown, grew to 0.32 Norwegian crowns ($0.04) from 0.31 crowns a year earlier, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected an increase to 0.33 crowns.

Norwegian's capacity expansion, as measured by available seat kilometres (ASK), peaked at 51 percent growth year-on-year last June but has since declined, hitting 15 percent in February, which was less than the 19.2 percent that analysts forecast.

The airline's load factor, a measure of how many seats are sold on each flight, fell to 81.5 percent for the month, beating a forecast of 80.6 percent but down from 84.3 percent a year earlier.

British Airways owner IAG, which in 2018 attempted to buy Norwegian, last week said that it would not rule out another bid but said it was unlikely.

