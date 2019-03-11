Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET

(EZJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norwegian Air's income per passenger rose less than expected in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aircraft belonging to budget carrier Norwegian at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

OSLO (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air, which aims to turn around its loss-making operation, posted a smaller-than-expected rise in income per passenger in February, its traffic report showed on Monday.

The airline raised 3 billion Norwegian crowns (£265.4 million) in cash from shareholders in recent months and said it would cut costs and slam the brakes on its rapid growth in a bid to regain profitability.

Norwegian's yield, a measure of revenue per passenger carried and kilometres flown, grew to 0.32 Norwegian crowns ($0.04) from 0.31 crowns a year earlier, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected an increase to 0.33 crowns.

Norwegian's capacity expansion, as measured by available seat kilometres (ASK), peaked at 51 percent growth year-on-year last June but has since declined, hitting 15 percent in February, which was less than the 19.2 percent that analysts forecast.

The airline's load factor, a measure of how many seats are sold on each flight, fell to 81.5 percent for the month, beating a forecast of 80.6 percent but down from 84.3 percent a year earlier.

British Airways owner IAG, which in 2018 attempted to buy Norwegian, last week said that it would not rule out another bid but said it was unlikely.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET -2.34% 1168 Delayed Quote.5.70%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -2.74% 539 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE -0.33% 60.5 Delayed Quote.-39.35%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -3.27% 12.12 Delayed Quote.12.74%
SAS AB -4.44% 21.5 Delayed Quote.3.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYJET
03:40aNorwegian Air's income per passenger rose less than expected in February
RE
03/07EASYJET : Britain matches EU offer to maintain flights in no-deal Brexit scenari..
RE
03/06Airline bosses, asked to trade places, reveal tensions of the industry
RE
03/06Airlines call for faster training of controllers to ease delays
RE
03/06Major European airline executives believe there will be more airline failures..
RE
02/28Mondi, miners weigh on UK main index; Aston Martin skids
RE
02/28LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Under Pressure As Trump Fails To Broker Deal With Ki..
DJ
02/28EASYJET : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/20ALITALIA WILL NOT BE NATIONALIZED, N : economy minister
RE
02/20EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Buoyant After Buyback Announcements From Llo..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 525 M
EBIT 2019 590 M
Net income 2019 435 M
Debt 2019 328 M
Yield 2019 5,04%
P/E ratio 2019 10,39
P/E ratio 2020 9,64
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 4 664 M
Chart EASYJET
Duration : Period :
easyJet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 13,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Chairman
Margaret Christine Browne Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Albin Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET5.70%6 038
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.62%33 669
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-1.59%21 978
AIR CHINA LTD.19.76%18 117
RYANAIR HOLDINGS12.74%15 433
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-12.78%14 040
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.