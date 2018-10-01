Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET (EZJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/01 11:18:36 am
1266.75 GBp   -3.60%
04:47aRyanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take to..
RE
01:13aEASYJET : Insta-jet? easy-gram?
AQ
09/28EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take toll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 04:47am EDT
A Ryanair aircraft is seen behind a security fence at Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair cut its forecast for full-year profit by 12 percent on Monday and said worse may be to come if recent coordinated strikes across Europe continue to hit traffic and bookings.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier has struggled with labour relations since it bowed to pressure to recognise trade unions for the first time last December. Industrial unrest has escalated in recent months as it makes slow progress in talks with some unions.

Ryanair shares fell by as much as 10 percent on a warning that also cited higher oil costs and reverberated around the sector, with rivals Easyjet, Air France KLM and Lufthansa falling by 1.5-3 percent.

The Irish airline now expects profit for the year, excluding start up losses in Laudamotion, to come in at 1.10-1.20 billion euros ($2.66 billion), compared with its prior forecast of 1.25-1.35 billion euros.

It added that it could not rule out further disruption in the coming months, which may require full-year forecasts to be lowered again and further cuts to its loss-making winter capacity.

While Ryanair said it was able to manage initial smaller strikes, two coordinated walkouts since August in Portugal, Germany, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands hit passenger numbers, last minute bookings, yields and forward air fares.

It said progress in reaching collective labour agreements with staff in other major markets of Ireland, Britain and Italy have not been repeated in the five other EU countries due to what it called "interference" in negotiations.

"Customer confidence, forward bookings and Q3 fares have been affected, most notably over the October school mid-terms and Christmas in those five countries," Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Mark Simpson said the warning came as a surprise given that O'Leary had said there was no change to guidance just two weeks ago.

Ryanair said fares in its second quarter to end-September had fallen by around 3 percent from a 1 percent dip forecast previously, and said that it now expects fares in the second half to fall 2 percent.

Ryanair said last week that the strikes were damaging business just as oil prices rose strongly and said on Monday that its unhedged fuel costs have jumped as oil prices rise to $82 a barrel, hitting 10 percent of its volumes and the entire fuel bill of Austria's Laudamotion, which it agreed to buy this year.

To cope with the lower fares, higher oil prices and strike costs, Ryanair has trimmed its winter capacity by 1 percent, removing aircraft from its Eindhoven, Bremen and Niederrhein bases which will result in some more flight cancellations.

It said it would seek to minimise job losses by offering pilots vacancies at other bases and exploring unpaid leave and other options for cabin crew.

Shares in Ryanair were 8.4 percent lower at 12.03 euros by 0840 GMT, their lowest level in almost two years, having fallen 27 percent since the industrial action ramped up in mid-July.

(Additional reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, editing by Louies Heavens)

By Padraic Halpin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.83% 8.808 Real-time Quote.-33.93%
EASYJET -3.77% 1264.19 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
LUFTHANSA GROUP -0.80% 21.01 Delayed Quote.-31.12%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.23% 13.12 End-of-day quote.-12.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYJET
04:47aRyanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take toll
RE
01:13aEASYJET : Insta-jet? easy-gram?
AQ
09/28EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
RE
09/28EASYJET : EZJ);sees strong Q4 performance
AQ
09/28EASYJET : FY 2018 pre close trading statement
PU
09/28EASYJET : Trading Update and Pre-Close Statement
PU
09/25Huge amount of work on aviation needed in no-deal Brexit scenario - IATA
RE
09/18EASYJET : and Q Radio team up to celebrate 20 years in Belfast
PU
09/17EASYJET : flies record number of passengers for busiest day
PU
09/14EASYJET : Replacement - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Citi positive on easyJet 
08/15Consolidation Is Changing The Airline Industry 
07/19EasyJet Plc (ESYJY) Q3 Trading Update - Slideshow 
07/18More on EasyJet's Q3 results 
07/18easyJet reports Q3 results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 5 803 M
EBIT 2018 601 M
Net income 2018 389 M
Debt 2018 261 M
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 12,75
P/E ratio 2019 10,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 5 219 M
Chart EASYJET
Duration : Period :
easyJet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Chairman
Margaret Christine Browne Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Brocklesby Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET-10.25%6 799
DELTA AIR LINES3.27%40 097
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC32.14%24 082
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.45%17 274
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.41%17 148
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%16 248
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.