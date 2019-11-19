Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET

(EZJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

easyJet : Budget airline easyJet to offset carbon emissions from all flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:46am EST
FILE PHOTO: Passengers board an easyJet plane at the Nantes-Atlantique airport in Bouguenais near Nantes

British budget airline easyJet on Tuesday said it would become the world's first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across its whole network by offsetting the emissions from flying.

The airline said that it would cost around 25 million pounds to offset the emissions in the next financial year through schemes to plant trees or avoid the release of additional carbon dioxide, though Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said that longer-term solutions were also needed.

"We recognise that offsetting is only an interim measure, but we want to take action on our carbon emissions now," he said.

The announcement came as it reported full-year results for the year ending Sept. 30 in line with previous guidance.

EasyJet said headline profit before tax was 427 million pounds, compared to guidance last month of a figure of between 420 million pounds and 430 million pounds. That was down 26% due to rising fuel prices and a tough operating environment.

The airline said that forward bookings for the first half of the 2020 financial year were "reassuring" and slightly ahead of last year, reiterating that capacity growth would be towards the lower end of historic guidance between 3% and 8%.

The company said that easyJet Holidays would launch in Britain before Christmas, and would breakeven in the year to September 2020.

It added that it expected to fly routes from airport take-off and landing slots at Gatwick and Bristol, acquired in the wake of the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook, as early as February 2020.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EASYJET
02:46aEASYJET : Budget airline easyJet to offset carbon emissions from all flights
RE
02:43aSales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX pick up steam at Dubai Airshow
RE
02:37aAIRBUS : Gets Order for 12 A320neo Jets From EasyJet
DJ
02:23aLow-cost airline easyJet orders 12 more Airbus A320neo planes
RE
11/18Warburg Pincus sells airline services firm Accelya to Vista
RE
11/15AirAsia to sell tickets on other airlines as part of online push
RE
11/14EASYJET PLC : annual earnings release
11/12Norwegian Air to fly three new non-stop U.S.-Europe routes
RE
11/12EASYJET : to roll out package holiday business to fill Thomas Cook market
AQ
11/08EasyJet, Jet2.com buy Thomas Cook's UK airport slots
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 378 M
EBIT 2019 469 M
Net income 2019 341 M
Debt 2019 342 M
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 5 048 M
Chart EASYJET
Duration : Period :
easyJet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 1 201,61  GBp
Last Close Price 1 276,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Margaret Christine Browne Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET15.52%6 547
DELTA AIR LINES INC.13.93%36 631
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.80%23 409
RYANAIR HOLDINGS28.84%16 778
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.27%15 994
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-11.23%14 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group