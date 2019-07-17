17 July 2019

easyJet plc

('easyJet')

Changes to Remuneration Committee

In accordance with LR9.6.11 easyJet announces that Charles Gurassa has decided to step down from his role as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 21 October 2019. Charles will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Dame Moya Greene, who has been a member of the Remuneration Committee since September 2017, will succeed Charles as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 21 October 2019.

