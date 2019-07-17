Log in
easyJet : Changes to Remuneration Committee

07/17/2019

17 July 2019

easyJet plc

('easyJet')

Changes to Remuneration Committee

In accordance with LR9.6.11 easyJet announces that Charles Gurassa has decided to step down from his role as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 21 October 2019. Charles will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Dame Moya Greene, who has been a member of the Remuneration Committee since September 2017, will succeed Charles as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 21 October 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Stuart Morgan

+44 (0) 7989 665 484

Michael Barker

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Media:

Anna Knowles

+44 (0) 7985 873 313

Dorothy Burwell/Edward Simpkins

+44 (0) 207 7251 3801

Disclaimer

easyjet plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 15:49:00 UTC
