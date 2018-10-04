easyJet : Passenger Statistics for September 2018

Log in
10/04/2018 | 08:13am CEST

4 October 2018

EASYJET PASSENGER STATISTICS SEPTEMBER 2018*

Month ending

September 2018

September 2017

Change

Passengers 1

8,816,427

7,718,714

14.2%

Load Factor 2

92.8%

93.6%

(0.8)pp

Rolling 12 months ending

September 2018

September 2017

Change

Passengers 1

88,454,611

80,249,672

10.2%

Load Factor 2

92.9%

92.6%

0.3pp

*The passenger statistics above includeTegel operations.

Non Tegel passenger growth is in line with the figures provided in our pre-close statement released on Friday 28th September, with load factors for September 2018 being broadly flat compared to September 2017.

Enquiries should be directed to:

easyJet plc

Investor:

Stuart Morgan

+44 (0) 7989 665 484

Michael Barker

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Media:

Anna Knowles, Communications

+44 (0) 7985 873 313

1. Represents the number of earned seats flown. Earned seats include seats that are flown whether or not the passenger turns up because easyJet is a no-refund airline, and once a flight has departed a no-show customer is generally not entitled to change flights or seek a refund. Earned seats also include seats provided for promotional purposes and to staff for business travel.

2. Represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers. No weighting of the load factor is carried out to recognise the effect of varying flight (or 'stage') lengths.

Disclaimer

easyjet plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:12:06 UTC
