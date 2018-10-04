easyJet : Passenger Statistics for September 2018

4 October 2018

EASYJET PASSENGER STATISTICS SEPTEMBER 2018*

Month ending September 2018 September 2017 Change Passengers 1 8,816,427 7,718,714 14.2% Load Factor 2 92.8% 93.6% (0.8)pp Rolling 12 months ending September 2018 September 2017 Change Passengers 1 88,454,611 80,249,672 10.2% Load Factor 2 92.9% 92.6% 0.3pp

*The passenger statistics above includeTegel operations.

Non Tegel passenger growth is in line with the figures provided in our pre-close statement released on Friday 28th September, with load factors for September 2018 being broadly flat compared to September 2017.

1. Represents the number of earned seats flown. Earned seats include seats that are flown whether or not the passenger turns up because easyJet is a no-refund airline, and once a flight has departed a no-show customer is generally not entitled to change flights or seek a refund. Earned seats also include seats provided for promotional purposes and to staff for business travel.

2. Represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers. No weighting of the load factor is carried out to recognise the effect of varying flight (or 'stage') lengths.