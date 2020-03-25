Log in
EASYJET PLC

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
News 
News

Britain continuing talks over support for airlines: pilots union

03/25/2020 | 07:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Easyjet and British Airways planes are pictured at Gatwick airport

Britain is continuing talks with the aviation industry about how best to support the sector and reports that the government will not provide financial backing for airlines are misleading, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday that Britain had told airlines that state investment to help them survive the coronavirus crisis will only be considered once they have looked at the possibility of raising capital from existing investors.

BALPA said that discussions about unique measures for individual airlines were ongoing and called on the government to protect jobs in the sector.

"It is unhelpful that correspondence is leaked out of the context of discussions. It gives rise to the erroneous conclusion that there is no chance of any government help for UK airlines. I've said before that there is no 'one size fits all' solution," BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said.

"The government will be looking at areas such as the airline's financial state, whether it could raise the cash in other ways, or if it's crucial to the UK transport system. These deliberations still are ongoing so we should await the outcomes."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 7.31% 622.26 Delayed Quote.-59.28%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 7.15% 230.9 Delayed Quote.-65.52%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 6 012 M
EBIT 2020 275 M
Net income 2020 256 M
Debt 2020 949 M
Yield 2020 6,61%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 5,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 2 290 M
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-59.28%2 691
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-54.02%17 142
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.26%12 107
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.87%11 137
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%10 725
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.60%8 217
