Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet plc    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/17 09:45:31 am
552.9 GBX   -3.14%
09:32aEASYJET : confirms UK base closures as travel pain continues
RE
07:56aEASYJET : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08/14EASYJET : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EasyJet : confirms UK base closures as travel pain continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 09:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An easyjet Airbus A319 plane at Luton Airport after the coronavirus outbreak

British airline easyJet confirmed on Monday it would close three of its bases in the United Kingdom resulting in the loss of up to 670 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to squeeze the travel industry.

EasyJet said in May that it would need to axe 4,500 jobs across Europe to prepare for a smaller travel market due to the pandemic, and is starting that contraction by closing bases at London Stansted, London Southend and Newcastle airports.

The outlook for airlines darkened last week after France joined Spain on Britain's quarantine list, deterring travel to the two most popular destinations for Britons and dashing hopes for an August recovery.

EasyJet's bigger rival Ryanair said on Monday that it would reduce its flight capacity by a further 20% during September and October after a reimposition of travel restrictions led to a notable weakness in forward bookings.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, blamed "the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions" for the base closures and said in a statement that Britain's quarantine measures were affecting demand.

Up to 670 pilots and crew work at the three bases and many of those will lose their jobs. They will make up some of the 1,900 jobs in Britain that easyJet flagged in May would go as part of the 4,500 European total.

An easyJet spokeswoman said that it was likely that fewer than 1,900 jobs would actually be lost in the UK due to agreements on part time and seasonal contracts, base transfers and unpaid leave. There will also be less compulsory job cuts due to agreements on voluntary redundancy.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -2.56% 555.4 Delayed Quote.-59.93%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -5.75% 11.05 Delayed Quote.-19.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EASYJET PLC
09:32aEASYJET : confirms UK base closures as travel pain continues
RE
07:56aEASYJET : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08/14EASYJET : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/14EUROPE : UK quarantine moves, data knock European stocks lower
RE
08/14UK stocks slide as quarantine rules hit travel stocks, data disappoints
RE
08/14EASYJET : finances still under review after $266 million sale and leaseback deal
RE
08/14EASYJET : sticks to full schedule in coming days after new UK quarantine
RE
08/14UK quarantine decision hits airline stocks in blow to recovery hopes
RE
08/13EASYJET : Gets a Sell rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
08/13EASYJET : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 250 M 4 253 M 4 253 M
Net income 2020 -628 M -822 M -822 M
Net Debt 2020 1 568 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 594 M 3 399 M 3 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 781,32 GBX
Last Close Price 570,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-59.93%3 399
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-50.50%18 391
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.82%15 128
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.74%13 552
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-26.34%11 290
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-58.93%10 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group