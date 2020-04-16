Log in
EASYJET PLC

Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 11:39:22 am
603.2 GBp   -9.94%
EasyJet : says it can survive a lengthy fleet grounding

04/16/2020 | 02:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam

British low cost airline easyJet said it would be able to survive a lengthy fleet grounding during the coronavirus pandemic due to the steps it had taken to shore up its finances.

The airline said that it had the ability to shrink its fleet through leases and planned to sell six old aircraft, giving it flexibility depending on the shape of future demand.

Looking to the future, it also said that bookings for winter are well ahead of the equivalent point last year.

Airlines across the world are battling to stay afloat at a time when lockdowns and travel bans have brought air travel to a near-halt and as deep uncertainty remains over the pace of an eventual recovery.

EasyJet said that given the level of continued uncertainty, it was not possible to provide financial guidance for the remainder of the full 2020 financial year.

"However, we continue to take every step necessary to reduce cost, conserve cash burn, enhance liquidity, protect the business and ensure it is best positioned for a return to flying," it said.

With its various funding initiatives, it expects to have generated total additional liquidity of around 1.85-1.95 billion pounds ($2.31-$2.43 billion), leading to a notional cash balance of about 3.3 billion pounds.

EasyJet forecast a first half to March 31 headline loss before tax of 185 million pounds to 205 million pounds ($231-$256 million). That would be an improvement on a loss of 275 million pounds in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey and Kate Holton)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 5 027 M
EBIT 2020 -117 M
Net income 2020 -138 M
Debt 2020 1 304 M
Yield 2020 4,01%
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 2 382 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 041,46  GBp
Last Close Price 603,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-57.66%2 982
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.04%15 644
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.48%12 391
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.33%11 577
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.42%9 625
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.24%8 600
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.